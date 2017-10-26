run75441 | October 26, 2017 1:18 pm



Everyone is reporting a 2018 Budget has been passed. Tucked away inside the 2018 Budget is a Tax Reform Resolution which allows the House to write the bill.

The House has passed the Senate Tax Reform Budget Resolution creating a $1.5 trillion deficit with a 216-212 vote. What this means in the Senate is a majority vote is only necessary to pass the Tax Reform bill which Trump has been campaigning and tweeting silly comments. Unless the House and Senate can provide the necessary revenue generation in the Tax Reform bill at 10 years out, it will be subject to a sunset the same as the Bush’s 2001-2003 tax breaks were. The key to this budget is the resolution for tax reform which will be looking at state income and property tax deductions on federal income tax returns, 401k tax exemptions, capping 401k contributions, Medicare and Medicaid cuts, and the old standby cuts to the ACA.

Tax reductions for the 1% of tax paying households making >$500,000 annually as funded by everyone else.