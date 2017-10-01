Genes, Violence, and Testing
The abstract of an article in Molecular Psychiatry entitled Genetic background of extreme violent behavior reads as follows:
In developed countries, the majority of all violent crime is committed by a small group of antisocial recidivistic offenders, but no genes have been shown to contribute to recidivistic violent offending or severe violent behavior, such as homicide. Our results, from two independent cohorts of Finnish prisoners, revealed that a monoamine oxidase A (MAOA) low-activity genotype (contributing to low dopamine turnover rate) as well as the CDH13 gene (coding for neuronal membrane adhesion protein) are associated with extremely violent behavior (at least 10 committed homicides, attempted homicides or batteries). No substantial signal was observed for either MAOA or CDH13 among non-violent offenders, indicating that findings were specific for violent offending, and not largely attributable to substance abuse or antisocial personality disorder. These results indicate both low monoamine metabolism and neuronal membrane dysfunction as plausible factors in the etiology of extreme criminal violent behavior, and imply that at least about 5–10% of all severe violent crime in Finland is attributable to the aforementioned MAOA and CDH13 genotypes.
Now, we are in the early phases of something that will be one day be termed a genetic revolution. Whatever is known about genetic influences on crime (or anything else, for that matter) pales in comparison to what will be known in a couple of decades. We may not be far from the point where a journal article tells us about eighteen, twenty or fifty three genotypes that explain 85% or 90% or 99.9% of all severe violent crime in Finland. So it pays to think about the big questions early.
And this abstract raises one big question: what if we have the tools to detect those most likely to commit the worst of the worst violent crimes? Biology is not destiny, and some percentage of people who have a tendency toward violence (a big percentage? a small percentage?) may have the fortitude or wherewithal not to follow through. Or to avoid getting caught, which legally amounts to the same thing, though not for the victim(s). That makes widespread testing for these traits problematic, particularly if it were mandatory.
On the other hand, if the genetic link with violence turns out to be sufficiently strong, one can imagine situations arising where people formed associations whose membership is based on disclosure of results of tests for specific genetic traits. I’m guessing parents of young children would join en masse. Exactly what those voluntary associations might look like, and whether they could actually exclude those who “failed” or “tested positive” for the wrong thing might be something future courts will be considering. As long as nobody was being coerced, such situations might be deemed legal. All sorts of things seem to be legal depending on the context. For instance, age discrimination is illegal when it comes to jobs, but seems to be perfectly acceptable when it comes to determining who can live in a retirement community.
One additional tidbit of information worth considering. Despite a number of silly articles in the early oughts that violated all semblance of common sense, not to mention some insane drivel coming out of a few corners of academia today, increased levels of testosterone are associated with aggressive behavior. Testosterone, of course, happens to be the primary male sex hormone, and that’s a big part of the reason that in just about every human society, at just about every point in time, males have been the perpetrators of the overwhelming majority of the violence. (It goes for other primates too.)
Anyway, what can, what should, and what will be done may be three separate questions in a few decades. That’s all too far out for me to have a good idea of the shape of what is to come, but it will tremendously affect society and how we live. What are your thoughts?
"genotypes that explain"
As most it will be: genotypes that contribute to chemical imbalances/conditions which are correlated to
My thoughts, since you asked
Massive compulsory Eugenics policies by law “for the public good” which will then morph into all kinds of other Eugenics laws “for the public good” all decided by whomever is in power and what they deem “good”.
Think of all the money saved by not needing police, jails, prison’s putlic defenders and prosecutors to enforce violent crime… that’s the “public good”… with Eugenics we can create a pure “good” society, right? Think “designer babies”. extended a few notches.
Arne,
Your phrasing is more accurate than mine. To provide a limited defense of the wording I provided… I had a thought which I never got into in the post… what if some of the more, er, severe behavioral genetic deviancies are more compulsive than we think? We don’t, for instance, say that patients with severe schizophrenia have a choice not to have hallucinations or to avoid being convinced by their hallucinations, except insofar as they choose to take medication. Similarly, we don’t say that people with severe autism have the choice as to whether to behave in an affable and glad-handed way. I have a relative with severe autism. You couldn’t even explain the concept to him. I also have a first cousin with a slightly more severe than average form of schizophrenia, though not really severe. He dislikes taking his medication because it keeps him from hearing the voice of God. I cannot even imagine what either of those two situations are like, except insofar as to know they are outside the range of what I can imagine. If the compulsion toward violence, in severe cases, is at all like that, a lot of choice goes out the window for people affected.
Longtooth,
As (virtually) always, your comment is poorly thought through. Just as the West had slavery, and has since disallowed it, the West had eugenics programs which were consciously and purposely ended. For example, at one time there were programs to sterilize cognitively impaired people. Those programs do not exist any more. The ability to do such things hasn’t gone away. However, society stopped wanting to do them. If you posit that things will go backward, you need to provide some sort of chain of reasoning.
On an aside, this is another example of your inability to tell the difference between a) having the ability but not the desire and b) having the desire but not the ability. You did this on another recent thread where you conflated the US with ISIS.
