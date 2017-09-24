A thought for Sunday: the most important issue in the 2016 election was . . .

This is a post I’ve been meaning to write for several months. For a while after the election last year, there was a debate about whether the “economic anxiety” in the (white) working class was the most important factor vs. was it simply a matter of racism. The consensus has nearly settled on the narrative that racism was decisive, to the point where “economic anxiety” has become a taunt, and some who embrace identity politics actively disparage progressive economic issues.
I’m here to show you data that – in part – disputes that consensus. What was the most important issue in the 2016 presidential election? The below data on that issue all comes from the Voter Study Group, from its survey published several months ago: “Insights from the 2016 Voter survey.”
In the below graphs, the potency of various issues are examined in terms of how well they lined up on a liberal/conservative or favorable/unfavorable axis, but for simplicity’s sake it is pretty clear that they correlate with a vote for Clinton (left) or Trump (right). The more vertical the line, the more decisive the factor, whereas a horizontal line means that the factor made essentially no difference in whether a vote was for one candidate or the other. the 2016 results are in red, vs. the 2012 results in gray. What I’ve done is to delete the names of the nine factors they tested, so you won’t be swayed by any pre-existing opinion you might have had about the factor. Here they are:
I’ll give away one finding right away. The most decisive factor, shown at the right of the lowermost column, is party affiliation. D’s voted for Clinton. R’s voted for Trump.
But after that, it’s pretty clear that the close runner-up for most decisive factor in how people voted is the issue at the left of the middle column, which was …
the economy!
That’s right. The single most decisive factor in the 2016 vote was how people felt about the economy.
How can that be true? After all, haven’t we all heard that racism was dispositive?
The clue is in the difference in slope between the red and gray lines. Even though the economy was the single most important issue in 2016, it was relatively *less* important than it was in 2012. Graphically it was less vertical in 2016 than 2012. And the difference disfavored democrats. The economy was equally dispositive for conservatives, but less dispositive for liberals. Put another way, economic progressives voted less in lock-step on the economy in 2016 than they did in 2012.
And where did those votes go in 2016? The three issues in the top column, and especially the issue at the top left.
But let’s take them in reverse order. The issue at the top right is nearly horizontal — i.e., it made little difference to voters, but while it didn’t motivate progressives at all, it did have a slight affect on conservative votes compared with 2012. That issue is:
attitudes towards Muslims.
The issue at the top middle had some effect both in 2012, but moreso in 2016. It motivated both conservatives and progressives, but conservatives relatively more. That issue is:
attitudes towards black people. There more than anywhere is your racism, and while the issue did drive progressive voters to Clinton, it drove even more racist voters to Trump.
This is an unfortunate dynamic for the left. What it appears to mean is, both progressives and conservatives were motivated by the “Black Lives Matter” movement and protests against police violence. But while the protests may have convinced some progressives, they drove EVEN MORE CONSERVATIVES to harden, and act on, their racial views. In other words, in electoral terms the protest movement was actually COUNTERproductive.
Finally, here is the social issue (top left among the nine) which most drove voter behavior in 2016 compared with 2012:
attitudes towards immigration. Note that, it too motivated both progressives and conservatives, and it too was more decisive in voting behavior on the right than on the left.
To get to the heart of the matter, it wasn’t racism per se which drove the electoral college victory to Trump. It was Xenophobia, and anger in particular directed at illegal aliens. While probably about half of the Muslim immigrants to the US come from countries in the Middle East and are white, many also are from places like south Asia and are not white. Yet feelings about Muslims barely moved the needle.
Further, if it were racism per se which was most dispositive, we would expect to see a bigger correlation with feelings towards black people than feelings towards immigrants. Not only was that not the case, but the *reverse* was true.
I also found evidence consistent with the “racial threat” hypothesis. As shown by the orange dotted line in the graph, Trump’s vote was higher in counties where the number of Latinos has increased significantly since 2000. This suggests that some voters may have supported Trump as a way of expressing white identity in an increasingly diverse nation.
… Trump also did better in counties experiencing a loss in manufacturing since 2000.
Here’s her graph:
It’s worth noting that the unemployment rate among Latinos (I’m using men in the non-seasonal adjusted graph below) has declined further – from an admittedly higher peak – in this expansion than that among whites:
At the height of the tech boom in 1999, male Latino unemployment was 1.3% higher than that of white males. In 2006 and again in June of this year, it was only 0.1% higher.
Since roughly 11 million, or 1/4 of the total Latino population, are illegals/undocumented workers, it is not difficult to imagine whites (and maybe some blacks) seething that illegals have taken some of their jobs, in a very long and still-incomplete recovery. Is that “economic anxiety” or racism or Xenophobia, or both?
Further, I wish I had kept the cite, but I recall reading stories of white working class voters who went to Trump rallies and participated in all of the chants, who supported him in part because they didn’t take his racial rhetoric seriously. They treated it as all part of the show. The distinction is worth emphasizing — if I am a minority, I may not like a person who is willing to overlook that racial rhetoric, but it is different from a person who actually *agrees with* that racial rhetoric. More succinctly, if it comes down to whether you win or lose political power, you may be dead set against compromising with the latter, but what about the former?
I think there are three big lessons here for future elections:
- Even if you want to embrace the importance of social issues, you simply cannot ignore the economy, which remains the single most important issue to most voters. As I have pointed out a number of times, econometric models did a very good job in 2016 forecasting a narrow popular vote advantage for the incumbent party.
- Social issues should not be highlighted in ways which drive your supporters to the polls, but drive your opponents to the polls even more.
- While I unequivocally support a path to legalization, and ultimately citizenship, for DREAMers, it is crystal clear from the experiences in both the US an d Europe that progressive parties have to come to grips with reasonable restrictions on immigration, and enforcement of, immigration laws.
Yeah, but your wrong. Clinton won on economic issues. That was not the main issue in this election.
The main issue in this campaign was “Hillary’s honesty” or “CROOKED HILLARY!!!!!!!”. Independents move to Trump post-Comey letter and even post-pussy grapping boredom passed was clear decay in Clinton’s number from the mid-October peak. .
Independent voters screwed up big time. If Clinton even gets Barry’s modest wins with the Indies in 2008-12, she wins easily. But they couldn’t trust Hillary!!!!! Then comes January and they know Trump is a traitor and a Rothschild globalist. Whoops says the Independent voter.
Last time Democrats had a Indie wave was the 2006 election, the last time they were so mad at Republicans, they voted Democrat in a wave, offsetting the Republicans midterm surplus.
Independents drive elections, pure and simple.
Should have stopped here:
“Rhe most decisive factor, shown at the right of the lowermost column, is party affiliation. D’s voted for Clinton. R’s voted for Trump.”
Meanwhile, nice charts but they ignore that the basis is polling of people with no guarantee of truth; they ignore US politics since the Civil Rights Act was signed; and the ignore how Fox has changed the dialogue for over two decades and given people “populism” as an excuse for their racism.
Suspicious timing:
Poll conducted after the election during Nov 29 to Dec. 29, results not released until August 2017.
Biased or Suspicious Source:
Poll was sponsored & organized by far right group Ethics and Public Policy (EPPC) with majority of the selected “political spectrum” members touted being right wing organizations (9), minority from liberal organizations (5) and the rest unattached.. including 3 from racial minority groups (black, Hispanic, & Asian).
The EPPC owns the YouGov results.. YouGov just conducts the polling and tally’s numbers. EPPC owns them . The questions in the poll are decided by the right wing majority with the normal compromises to keep the poll being perceived as “politically unbiased”
Use the EPPC’s published evaluations from the poll with extreme caution, imo.
Here’s what I found in the Guide to the 2016 Views of the
Electorate Research Survey, AUGUST 2017:
About the Voter Study Group
The Voter Study Group is funded by a grant from the Democracy Fund to the Ethics and Public Policy
Center (EPPC).
lv=yIwVQbCry80%252BLE09tDDL%252BOUXQxSUS6wMZQn3SsZztNNMvVoGQwR7OAR0LYqXBJVtnturNaJEaHHOFHvyYEcu14%252BSgpFie8wE9Ua5PyPuUWNjsNgzjdTbpviMMLgoZ5cK22OLL4uEhNINH7K2YwnY%252F%252FBCqHLtGCWCZ07wx4d8DahGw0ieadud15bSex7jwZgD6hlUW%252FBB16ZjADt%252BOuSJ26YublV7KoEOmnQ1AnD%252F9MY%253D
The Democracy Fund
The Democracy Fund is part of The Omidyar Group and is funded by Pierre and Pam Omidyar.
Established …by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar… Omidyar Network reports it has committed more than $992 million to nonprofit organizations and for-profit companies across multiple investment areas, including Consumer Internet & Mobile, Education, Financial Inclusion, Governance & Citizen Engagement, and Property Rights.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omidyar_Network
John Sides
Founded “The Monkey Cage” at the Washington Post & is Editor-in-Chief
Associate Professor of Political Science at George Washington University
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/about-the-monkey-cage/?utm_term=.70cefe0ceb0d
Co-Author of The “Gamble: Choice and Chance in the 2012 Presidential Election”
https://www.amazon.com/Gamble-Choice-Chance-Presidential-Election/dp/0691156883
Ethics & Public Policy Center
“Defending American Ideals”
About EPPC (from their website)
“….. institute dedicated to applying the Judeo-Christian moral tradition to critical issues of public policy.”
“….consistently sought to defend and promote our nation’s founding principles—respect for the inherent dignity of the human person, individual freedom and responsibility, justice, the rule of law, and limited government.”
“The Ethics and Public Policy Center is a wonderful resource for creative and savvy policy proposals that are faithful to America’s founding principles. I regularly draw on the broad-ranging expertise of EPPC scholars.”
Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House
“The Ethics and Public Policy Center manages to demonstrate again and again the importance of ethical and theological thought in our debates … and that’s an invaluable contribution that just about no one else carries off.”
Charles Krauthammer
“Within every wise public policy there is a hard kernel of ethical understanding. The Ethics and Public Policy Center helps keep Washington conscious of and conscientious about the kernels.”
George F. Will
“No other organization in Washington does as good a job at getting journalists to think about religion, ethics, and the deeper issues that shape politics and world affairs.”
David Brooks
The current members of the Policy Advisory Board are:
-Peter Berkowitz
Tad and Dianne Taube Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution
-William Kristol
Editor, The Weekly Standard
-Lewis E. Lehrman
Senior Partner, L. E. Lehrman & Co., and Chairman, Lehrman Institute
-Gilbert Meilaender
Professor of Theology, Valparaiso University
-Mark A. Noll
Francis A. McAnaney Professor of History, University of Notre Dame
Michael Novak In Memoriam, 1933-2017
https://eppc.org/about/
Voter Study Group Participants
Democracy Fund
Conservative: – 9 members
– EPPC (2)
– American Enterprise Institute
– Pew Research Center
– Cato Institute
– Hoover Institution
– Heritage Action for America
– Echelon Insights
– The Winston Group (David Winston – https://wasrg.com/resources/documents/winston.pdf
Liberal (5)
– New America
– Brookings Institution
– Center for American Progress (2)
– Georgetown University
Other Participants & Independents.(5)
– George Washington University John Sides
– Public Religion Research Institute
– Asian American Decisions
– Latino Decisions
– Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies
For what it’s worth, I spent some time with the poll’s raw data with some minor programing to get the information from the actual poll results … among many other things:
– Relative to the national voting proportions (as reported by Pew Research & Politico, among others, the poll oversampled Whites by 10%, and under-sampled Blacks by 3.5%, Hispanics by 2.9% and “other” by 1.6%.
That’s an 18% bias in favor of whites opinions (+10% for Whites & – 8% for non-Whites) since most Hispanics, Blacks, and other races vote more liberally than conservative whites this biases the opinions cited from the poll white voters
Since in this poll the results strongly reflect conservative opinions of those voting for Trump relative to the liberal opinions voting for Hillary, then the poll results reflect a bias in opinions favoring Trump voters.
Does anybody have a possible reason why a far right wing organization (EPPC) would oversample white voters and under-sample non-white voters in their poll though (relative to the overall national proportions voting in the 2016 election)?.
For what it’s worth, I spent some time with the poll’s raw data spreadsheet with some minor programing to get the information from the actual poll results in combinations … among many other things:
– Relative to the national voting proportions (as reported by Pew Research & Politico, among others), the poll oversampled Whites by 7%, and under-sampled Blacks by 3.5%, Hispanics by 2.9% and “other” by 0.9%.
That’s an 14% bias in favor of whites opinions (+10% for Whites & – 8% for non-Whites) since most Hispanics, Blacks, and other races vote more liberally than conservative whites this biases the opinions cited from the poll white voters
Since in this poll the results strongly reflect conservative opinions of those voting for Trump relative to the liberal opinions voting for Hillary, then the poll results reflect a bias in opinions favoring Trump voters.
Does anybody have a possible reason why a far right wing organization (EPPC) would oversample White voters and under-sample NON-white voters in their poll though (relative to the overall national proportions voting in the 2016 election)?.
Correction:
Bias to white voters by 14% = +7% white votes – 7% non-Whites,
The 18% bias, (10% & 8% numbers) in my prior comment are without considering the voters who DID NOT Vote for Trump or Hillary.. i.e. those who didn’t vote for Trump or Hillary voted for other mostly (nearly all) conservative candidates. I’m being generous by only evaluating the stats and data for Trump and Hillary voters only… thus leaving out the other conservative candidates voted for.
Run ….sorry for the duplicate comments omit the 11:41 pm one if you want.Post Comment