Warranted behaviors
Much of the coverage of this incident at a hospital in Utah write of ‘recent changes’ in the law concerning drawing blood, but that, as far as I can tell, was a year ago. Is that a recent change? Certainly not changed by an obscure agency or executive order.
Perhaps this kind of optic will help drive home the need for a less fear based police protocols, or even explaining why the need is there in this situation. It also appears to present distinct feelings of helplessness in many of the players, and with hospital staff knowing the culture of exacting HIPA rules. Since it is emotions that often drive concern, is this a useful optic and in what way? It certainly impacted nurses that I know.
ABA Journal June 23, 2016
States may not prosecute suspected drunken drivers for refusing warrantless blood draws when they are arrested, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 7-1 opinion on Thursday that found such tests violate the Fourth Amendment.
The majority opinion (PDF) by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. held that states may, however, require a warrantless breath test incident to arrest because such tests are less intrusive. That portion of Alito’s opinion was joined by five other justices.
“We conclude that the Fourth Amendment permits warrantless breath tests incident to arrests for drunk driving,” Alito wrote. “The impact of breath tests on privacy is slight, and the need for [blood-alcohol concentration] testing is great. We reach a different conclusion with respect to blood tests. Blood tests are significantly more intrusive, and their reasonableness must be judged in light of the availability of the less invasive alternative of a breath test.”
I don’t see any legal connection between a (apparently unconstitutional) requirement for the driver to give up blood and requiring a nurse to collect it. You could not pass a law mandating that nurses or other medical personnel must collect blood from an unwilling person. Hire some meds of your own to do it for you. Such a law — and there is no such law — would be unconstitutional (Thirteenth Amendment?!).
Only with consent can blood be drawn, or if under arrest etc. none of which applied. The officer was trained to draw blood but the hospital was following the law as they saw it.
Drawing blood was seen as too invasive by Alito and others. Not recently.
It is my understanding, blood is the property of the person from whom it is taken. Only the owner can give it. A police officer can not order another to hand over the blood, its records, or have it drawn without the owner’s consent.
The police officer lied to the nurse. Once he got it, they could present the evidence, and force an appeal. I hope they fire the police officer and prosecute him as he knew what he was doing.
Keep in mind that the truck driver in this case was the victim, not the perpetrator. The perpetrator was killed in a head-on collision with the truck. The perpetrator was attempting to flee the police in a risky high speed chase.
The reason the police were so intent on getting a blood test from the victim is that they were afraid of a lawsuit for endangering the victim’s life with their high speed chase. If they could shift some of the blame onto the victim, they could cover their own reckless asses.
That explains what was going on there BillB. Wonder why our billion dollar corporation news producers cannot get that out to us?
I've seen a (60 Minutes?) TV report where suspected DUIs who refused breath tests were tied down and had blood extracted. Probably pre the USSC decision above. Of course if this truck driver had given them no reason to test his blood/alcohol levels they were wildly out of line in the first place.