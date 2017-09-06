Dan Crawford | September 6, 2017 3:11 pm



(Dan here…lifted from Bonddadd blog; better a little late than miss it)

by New Deal democrat

The single most important fact this Labor Day

On Labor Day, highlighting the single most important secular problem in the US economy:

If there is a silver lining, it is that the hemorrhaging has stopped since the end of the last recession.

But we are long past the point where we need another corporate tax cut. We desperately need to increase Labor’s share of our $17 Trillion economy.

Happy Labor Day!