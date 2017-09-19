Supply and Demand in California
I came across the following graph:
Both the supply curve for labor in the state of California and the demand curve for housing in California are made up of the states residents.
In general, if you increase the supply of something, all else being equal you bring down its price. On the other hand, if you increase the demand for something, all else being equal you increase its price. The graph above suggests that in California, two things have happened. One is that the supply of labor has increased more rapidly than its demand. Conversely, the demand for housing has increased more rapidly than its supply.
Mr. Kimel.
Regards the relation of housing rents (housing prices in general… rents just reflect the housing price increases) to the change in income, your analysis is substantially incorrect.
The housing price (rents price) increases have occurred because of the extreme shortage of housing supply, which hasn’t responded to the increase in employment. It hasn’t responded because the price of land nearer the employment centers increased due to increasing demand by business and residents for housing nearer the places of employment..
There’s very little available land but that which there completes for business use or residential use. Business use increases city revenues at lower costs of maintaining city services than the same land provides for use as residential land.
Thus city fathers normally will opt to use the land for business (another begger thy neighbor policy) to attract more employment and thus receive more business revenues and license fees as weall as more sales taxes from purchases of goods in the city by new employees working in the city… restaurants, drinking establishments, causual shopping, taxi use, parking fees, etc. therefore the city receives business based income without having to increase city services … this also provides existing city residents with more services or lower taxes for the same services so generally and specifically speaking this is NIMBYism based housing price increases.
If you move from the major employment centers (SF Bay Area, LA Metro Area, Sacramento Stockton, and San Diego) to lower housing price area’s surrounding them, you commute much further and all in highly conjested freeways so that not only is your round-trip now 50 or 100 or more miles a day, itt takes twice as long as it would during non-commute hours (5 am – 9 am. and 3 pm to 7 pm) This is not a joke.
12 lane freeways don’t solve it. High Speed Lanes (HOV lanes 2 or more people or 3 or more people per vehicle allowed or by paying a toll per mile traveled in the HOV lanes) don’t fix it either. CA doesn’t have much of an extensive or location convenient mass transit system (such as NYC and Chicago for example) so private vehicles normally with 1 person / vehicle is the nearly only means of getting to and from work.
This brings up why we don’t have more highrise and multiple dwelling higher density housing. This brings us right back to NIMBYism… city fathers (city council and majors) who make the rules and have zoning authority have to comply with local residents wishes to be re-elected and funded for elections and that comes from those who are already home-owners and renters in the city.. not the employed people who live in the next town 5 miles away, or 10, or 20 or have to move 50 miles away to afford rent or ownership.
I live 36 miles from the new Apple complex in Sunnyvale which is right next to the Sunnyvale/Santa Clara city boundary. In non-commute time at 80 mph for much of the journey it takes me 34 minutes. The same commute starting from an hour before “commute time” to an hour after the end of “commute time” takes me 1.25 hours. I’ve had to do this for a few weeks so I know in absolute terms what it takes to the minute… and it’s miraculously constant (unless there’s been an accident or a truck spills something). day after day, except Fridays when commute traffic is less because our major employers allow many people to “work from home” on Fridays. Monday’s are however far worse, because many more people are commuting from much further away and they rent a room or a hotel for Monday-Thursday instead of commuting long distances (100 – 150 miles one way for example).
Another problem is that most of the existing housing was constructed during the 1970’s and 1980’s and prices then were normal….. so middle class owners bought … a very high proportion of those homes (large, with large lot sizes front and back) are bought and paid for and their now elder or retired folks live there … why move? Why sell even at extremely high profits ($1 million and more for a 1800 sq ft, 3 bdrm 1.5 bath 1970’s style home) which might have cost $30k in the 1970’s. Two years ago a widower who had purchased a 1000 sq ft home on a then normal sized large lot in a then new Palo Alto neighborhood in 1950, finally decided to sell.. for $2 million, and his asking price was $1.25 million.. it was bid up by demand for that location and that lot size… the house itself was nearly worthless…livable, but far from standards today.
I’ve known a contractor friend of mine who 20 yeas ago started doing few re-models in Palo Alto, .. a long commute for him but he needed he work. His reputation by word of mouth from home-owns in PA increased (very high quality work at fair price) and shortly all his business was in PA tearing down old houses and building new mansions on the large lots.
What I’m saying is that your analysis of CA’s rental pricing issue is out to lunch. It’s a general issue in housing prices for rent or sale in all of CA’s metro area’s and outlying suburbs up to 40 and more miles away.
CA has lots of land… huge swaths of it.. only it’s so far away from employment centers that people can’t afford to rent or buy and commute that far.. some do, but most can’t get up at 4 am to get to work by 8 am. and then get home again after 9 pm. if they can afford to commute that far daily then they can probably afford to rent a single bed room near work for workdays considering total costs of vehicle ownership.
Relative over time:
In the 1960’s and 1970’s I could drive from downtown SJ to Oakland in Piedmont (up the hill from downtown Oakland) in 45 minits in a VW bug at any time of the day or nite on what was then the Nitmitz Feeway (now Interstate 880) Nimitz had 2 very bumpy lands in each direction Intestate 880 is now about 10 – 12 lands (5 – 6 in each direction).
There were a few towns along the way but most were well east of the freeway.. a mile or two to the east. Between those towns was all agricultural land plus one Ford Asm plant nearer the Freeway (on the East of it).. the SF bay wetlands was on the West side.
Now there’s nary a spot where large technology businesses with high rises exist or large shopping centers or direct residential neighborhoods exist along the freeway.. on both sides of it now for the entire distance.
and all the way east into the foothills bounding the valley on the east… say 5-6 miles east of the freeway. Over the hills the next large valley which used to have some tiny farm towns with nothing else but grazing land with cattle, is now fully loaded with housing, technology business’s, huge shopping centers and it’s got a 2 – 6 land freeway in both directions.. most of it now 5 lanes in each direction. It took me 2.5 hours to go from my house to my brother’s in Walnut Creek on a Friday starting at 11 am…. a trip which normally took 45 minutes. Why so much traffic and no accidents? I still don’t know, but a friend said he drove over the hill to Walnut Creek a week later during mid-week non-commute time and he said it took him 1.75 hours for the same trip and he lives 20 minutes closer than I do. What”s the reason?
Well it turns out that the high prices in Santa Clara Valley (aka Silicon Valley) are forcing people to move over he hill for lower rents and housing purchases because they’re being forced out by rents going up to meet higher demand for housing with more employment demand in our Valley… which increases commute traffic over the hill and all the way to Pleasanton/ Walnut Creek/Concord and beyond. Use a Google Map of the area to make this clearer for distances and routes..
My daughter and husband are both highly paid professional employees in the Valley.. they can’t afford to purchase a home here anymore… so they rent.. and pay $4500 / month in Mountain View for a Single Family Dwelling house built in the 1960’s.. 3 small bedrooms, 1.5 baths… small back-yard, two car Garage add-on which apparently replace then original carport.
For comparison I own a rental in my town about 40 miles from where they live.. south of San Jose. It’s nearly 1900 sq ft, large 3 bedrooms, large master bedroom 2 bath, large back-yard dnd front, large two car garage near a elementary school, 2 miles from the freeway on a quite street in a high middle income neighborhood built in 1975 with well-built homes (which sold at high end prices in 1975-76. I rent at competiive prices or a tad less to minimize turnover incentives and have to make sure my rental price is below the price for purchasing and a mortgage at 20% down payments to have quality renters otherwise they’ed just as well buy a house or I’d have more turnover as hey saved to make the down payment on a purchase. I charge $3k/month and had 20 people apply to rent it in July in 4 days.. 7 of them in the first two hours after I put it on Craigslist (the only place I advertised). People are desperate for housing at affordable prices. This is 35 – 40 minutes in non-commute times to Apple or Google or other major employers in the Valley. The new renter I chose commutes to Redwood City… ~ 40 miles toward SF on State Highway (Freeway… 8 – 12 lanes) 101. In Redwood City a comparable house rents for $5k… it’s closer to SF. My last renter interestingly enough moved to our town from Redwood City because the nice apt they were living in upped the rent so they moved 40 miles south to get a house that they could afford…. one of the residents worked in SF downtown…. 3 – 4 days a week. Go figure. They lived in my rental for 5 years and moved yet another 20 miles further south to afford rent because one of them lost their job and couldn’t find a new and equivalent paying job.
Employment demand increases, land prices increase with increased demand for housing, houses get built on smaller and smaller lots to stay affordable, but if you do the geometric relationship to land available by distance from a center you find that as employment increases the land prices closest to the center (which is also less land therefore demand per available acre is far higher) increase by huge amounts for nominal increases in employment in the region… this forces existing renters out and to move further from the center but they then compete for that land / housing with the new employment persons entering the area so it drives land prices up further from away as well, etc. the further out you go… then add commuting routes or lack thereof and you begin to understand that it’s the scarcity of land that drives rents and NIMBYism which prevents higher density housing. And even freeway expansions are hard to come by since eminent domain has to pay far more for to purchase rights of way which costs more in taxes one way or the other the closer the highway expansions are to the center.. which is where they need to be the widest with the most on and off ramps… thus costing even more.
You’re an economist. Supply / Demand .. land doesn’t increase in supply at a given distance from employment centers. If you don’t build “up” for higher use density on the limited land, you have to build “out”… which means more freeways and wider ones and longer commutes and gas consumption and more congested slower commutes… and less free time.
Maybe the SF Bay area will end up some day like Detroit is now, but we have four major Universities within a 60 mile span of one another… UC Berkeley, Stanford, Santa Clara University and San Jose State University… and UC Davis is just 100 miles from the Bay Area.
These fuel qualified employee demand as well as start-ups some of which turn into Googles’ and Applies and Western Digitals, and Fairchilds which become Intels. etc. Those become Netflixes, and Oracles, and Amazon Research, and Tesla’s (which is fundamentally just a fancy computer on wheels using electrical energy.
Business’s thrive on one another’s idea’s or new idea’s and employees with expertise and experience easily changing employers (for the right price) without having to move (or at least not from outside the region).. And those draw more people seeking their fotune in the denseness of high tech and computer and electronics technology and that draws the supporting casts of machine shops, retailers, restaurants, hotels, car dealers, which draw the general employment demand and thus larger employment overall.
We also have three major international Airports … SFO, Oakland, and SJO… each of which have flights non-stop flights to Europe (London, Frankfurt at least), Japan, and Hong Kong and now I think also Shanghai. And we can’t forget SF bay as a major west coast port, which arguably built CA in the first place.
Since I came here in mid 1960’s, the Valley has morphed from a fruit orchard, to scientific instruments (Bechtel, HP), to semi-conductors, to computers and disk drives, to communications devices and interconnects, to software services and development (eg. programing).. and perhaps now it may be morphing to self-driving computers.
That over a 50 year period to date and it’s just gotten bigger and bigger as it’s morphed from one to the next. One might say it’s got huge diversity of experiences in technologies most of the globe depends on now and perhaps some that will fuel the next wave of global necessities.
So high end employment demand in a variety of related technologies that build on one another and thus change the dominant one to the next dominant one almost as if by “an invisible hand” without even trying has driven land prices out of site, thus housing prices with them without a corresponding increase in general wages and salaries to keep pace.
So I can’t see any parallels yet to Detroit’s growth and death and Silicon Valley’s growth… death yet to be determined. Unlike Detroit Silicon Valley keeps inventing new stuff out of the old or shall I say extending the old into new stuff, instead of just making bigger, faster, more energy consuming, less efficient things people need.
Indeed Silicon Valley has done the opposite.. making smaller, faster, less energy consuming, more efficient things people didn’t even know they needed, but now can’t do without.. something like indoor toilettes and plumbing perhaps. Fruit Orchards in the 1960’s to “smart phones” and Search Engines, and Tesla’s today. Go figure.
But as an economist you knew all this already. I find it strange then that you didn’t mention any of the basic economic relationships causing the high housing prices in your note though.
Its a tragedy that we don’t have a more socially beneficial attitude in the U.S… otherwise we’d have built more “up” than “out” and had the best and most widely used mass transit systems on the globe. Maybe we should blame fossil fuel companies and Ike for the interstates instead of mass transit promotion, or GM and Ford for extending old tech far further than has been socially beneficial..
