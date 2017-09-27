Self-Driving Cars
Being a parent of a child under 16 means trying to figure out ways to get said child from here to there, say from school to home, and from home to after school activities, and then back. There is often a fair amount of juggling involved – one or more, er, “caregivers” are typically involved in the process To an economist, therefore, being able to put a child in a self-driving car means, potentially, more output in the economy. That’s a parent or grandparent that doesn’t have to take time away from something else (work?) to traipse across town, pick up the kid, drop him/her off, etc.
And of course, its not just kids. Other people or things that sometimes can’t drive themselves include some of the elderly,
women in Saudi Arabia, and packages. And for those who do drive, I wouldn’t be surprised, for instance, if typical commutes become longer, but time spent on the commute will be “more efficiently” used – for instance, in a self-driving vehicle, one can eat a leisurely breakfast and read the morning news while on the way to work. So, what changes do you anticipate we will see as self-driving cars spread?
I only want to see self driving trucks. That alone would reduce the carnage on the highways a lot and make driving at least a tolerable endeavor again.
Trucks that obey a single set of rules would be nice.
The thing about self-driving cars is that they rapidly become a public transit system. Only the rich would bother to actually own one, and the people who won’t let go of their cars will probably continue to buy non-self driving cars (with whatever adaptive driving “assistance” becomes effectively standard safety features by that time).
So that means that it’s the same rules as buses, subways, commuter rail. It’s not really your space, it’s a public space, and for a lot of people there would be quick cost reductions available if they carpooled, which probably turns into something interesting with computers mapping routes.
Uber wants to get to this future, but if I was betting on a winner in the self-driving cars future, it’s Enterprise.
I’m 75 years old and dreading when I will have to quit driving.
For me, at some point a self-driving car would mean I could maintain my independence much longer.
In the Boston area there is a car service operated by the MBTA called “The Ride.” Kind of a subsidized reservation-based service intended for disabled people.
I would think that such things are available in most urban areas. Self-driving brings that to the masses, and massive car sharing probably would reduce the cost.
Interesting thought: cabs pay a much higher charge to use tunnels and bridges in Boston. Is a self-driving car a cab?Post Comment