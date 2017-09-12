Open thread Sept. 12, 2017 Dan Crawford | September 12, 2017 8:09 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
I think somebody should start a countdown clock somewhere in America — thus:
ONLY 18 YEARS AND (SO MANY) DAYS LEFT BEFORE WE WILL WIPE OUT HEPATITIS C.
That is, as soon as Gilead’s patent for Sovaldi wipes out. Then a generic may cost only a few hundred dollars each for America’s 3,000,000 patients. For now it is $100,000 a patient.
Wouldn’t cost $100,000 to send willing sufferers to India or Egypt for a few months. Mmm.Post Comment
$100,000 in the US. $900 (less than one thousand dollars) in India or Egypt. Wonder what a Indian or Egyptian countdown clock would look like.