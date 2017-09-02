run75441 | September 2, 2017 8:37 am



Fairooz was detained after audibly laughing after Sen. Richard Shelby told senators at Sessions’ confirmation hearing that the then-Alabama senator had a record of “treating all Americans equally under the law.”

That is laughable as Sessions is flying under the radar having learned you can not be so overt about racism and prejudice.

Mind you, Desiree Fairooz did say something after Congressional Security start to remove her from the room. “Support civil rights, stop Sessions” and yelled “Why am I being taken out of here? This man is evil.”

Nonviolent civil disobedience is little more than a misdemeanor. For Sessions you go to Federal Court, then they ask her to plea bargain?