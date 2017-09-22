Habit Formation
There’s a fascinating but barely-accessible-to-a-non-neurologist article about habit formation. Here is a pretty good summary, albeit with an un-helpful title:
A single kind of neuron deep within the brain serves as a “master controller” of habits, new research in mice indicates.
Some habits are helpful, such as automatically washing your hands before a meal or driving the same route to work every day. They accomplish an important task while freeing up valuable brain space. But other habits—like eating a cookie every day after work—seem to stick around even when the outcomes aren’t so good.
Researchers found that habit formation boosts the activity of the influential nerve cell, and that shutting it down with a drug is enough to break habits in sugar-seeking mice. Though rare, this cell exerts its control through a web of connections to more populous cells that are known to drive habitual behavior.
From earlier research by the same team, and which set them on the path for that “master controller”:
The team trained otherwise healthy mice to receive a tasty treat every time they pressed a lever. Many mice developed a lever-pressing habit, continuing to press the lever even when it no longer dispensed treats, and despite having had an opportunity to eat all the treats they wanted beforehand.
The team then compared the brain activity of mice who had developed a lever-pressing habit with those who hadn’t. They focused on an area deep within the brain called the striatum, which contains two sets of neural pathways: a “go” pathway, which incites an action, and a “stop” pathway, which inhibits action.
They found that both the go and stop pathways were stronger in habit-driven mice. Habit formation also shifted the relative timing of the two pathways, making the go pathway fire before the stop.
The reason so many behavioral traits are heritable is because they are strongly influenced by our physical nature, and our physical nature, in turn, is heritable.
“Crime and Punishment’ and now “Of Mice and Men”.
Cannot wait to see Episode 322 in the ongoing series “Correlation Means Causation”.
From mice to men —
Pretty long jump regards brains, but it should be easy enough to show whether this applies to humans as well.
But assuming it does (also apply to humans) then does this mean humans can’t break habits that are bad for them? I mean because the level of intelligence in most relevant “intelligence” aspects of the brain is orders of magnitude above those of mice (presumptively) does that in any way affect these neural paths perhaps being overridden by others?
Furthermore, doesn’t this just mean that if it’s an inheritable trait, that humans will develop as many habits (that don’t kill them before passing the heritable trait along) as there are human genetic / dna combinations?,
And if so then what is the relevance of heritability in this particular trait? I mean isn’t it about as relevant as inheriting blond hair and blue eyes or dark skin and brown eyes, or straight hair and kinky hair, or high metabolic rate or low ones?
I don’t think the heritability conclusion Mr. Kimel drew has any relevance what-so-ever, for any number of reasons among the wide diversity among humans.
But what I do think is relevant if men are equally as prone as mice to this habit forming path in the brain, is that then perhaps there are means to break bad habits which do form by a pill or injection or implant or something.
But then the issue becomes defining “bad” habits from “innocuous” or “good” and who gets or obtains the authority to define these subjective values in order to change habits? And this is the only significant relevance if there’s any relation of mice to mean in this regard.
Don’t forget that we humans also have this thing called “pleasure” secreting hormones that reinforce behaviors that create “pleasure”… among them “sex”, And then there are “addictive” effects which are closely related to and driven by the same “pleasure” hormone secretions.
In addictive drugs for example (coffee, nicotine, even sugar, not to mention opioids and others), physical withdrawal effects occur, which produces “pain” in the sense that the body is physically affected in a negative sense.
This of course is then opposed by the “pleasure” the prior effects which are retained in memory and thus simply by the use of human intelligence, those memories are then related (correlated with) that which brings pleasure, and thus incentivizing our doing the “pleasure” thing again, having the advantage of both eliminating the source of “pain” and creating the source of “pleasure”.
So it’s not at all clear that the mice “habit” the research Mr. Kimel refers to in mice isn’t the same process.. just calling it “habit”.
But the kicker is that the research didn’t even address the heritability Mr. Kimel thrust into the topic out of whole cloth. Nothing in that research even had anything at all to do with inheritance… or perhaps you didn’t actually evaluate what the research did, but simply assumed Mr Kimel’s statement at the end was a sort of direct outgrowth and logical extension of the research.Post Comment