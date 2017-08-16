Two Monuments
The Colfax Massacre occurred during Reconstruction when Republicans, many of whom were black, won the election. The White League and kukluxklan joined forces to take back the Parish Court House. 300 armed white militia faced black and white defenders of the court house. When James Hadnot was shot by his own men, the attackers started to shoot the black defenders who had surrendered. 48 were killed that day and the white militia turned its anger on the black residents.Sign erected by the Colfax Chamber of Commerce in 1951 commemorating the Colfax Riot. The exact count of Black Americans shot to death after surrendering is uncertain. It ranges anywhere from 80 to 300. Three White Americans die. Honoring White Supremacists. The greatest travesty was the SCOTUS decision by the Waite court.
Run, after looking up the decisions of the Waite Court, and relating to Colfax, I assume you’re referring to the Court’s United States v. Cruikshank (1875) decision.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_v._Cruikshank
Supreme Court overturned the convictions of the white men [who murdered the blacks a Colfax], holding that the Due Process Clause and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment applies only to state action, not to actions by individual citizens. It said that the plaintiffs had to rely on state courts for protection, although at the time and for decades after these courts never convicted white men for murder of blacks.
OR perhaps you’re referring to United States v. Reese (1876) in which
“Due to this ruling, states began to develop means to exclude blacks from voting while keeping within the constraints of the 15th Amendment. They adopted such devices as poll taxes (which many poor black and white sharecroppers, who lived on credit, did not have ready cash to pay); literacy tests, subjectively administered by white election officials, who tended in practice to exclude even educated blacks which is often very rare; grandfather clauses, which admitted voters whose grandfathers had voted as of a certain date, which also excluded blacks; and more restrictive residency requirements, which disqualified people who had to move to follow work.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_v._Reese
In short creating the path to Jim Crow voting disenfranchisement of blacks… which the court upheld.
Notably, reflecting the times and the general place in the US society of the newly freed and new citizen former black slaves, Waite was a Northerner appointed by Grant Waite previously joined the Republican Part in his strong opposition to Slavery.
Opposition to Slavery however didn’t necessarily also translate to mean opposition to racial discriminating and preventing blacks from receiving the same rights as white citizens.
Clearly there were at that time both citizens and then the “other citizens” with the laws and their enforcement interpreted to apply separately to each type of citizen.
Parenthetically, in my other readings of the period it is apparent to me that the real priority was re-uniting the former confederate states with nation such that the re-uniting process wouldn’t force another stand-off situation to develop.
Despite the new 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments (passed and ratified by the states not among the confederate states before they were re-admitted to the Union and with re-admission contingent on ratifying the amendments), the amendments had to be interpreted to allow the former confederate states the latitude in applying those amendments in practice to prevent another stand-off or federalizing them again.
The appearance of “unity” was apparently paramount.
To put the Colfax incident in context of SCOTUS’s Waite Court decisions and what those decisions meant.
I assume you knew this, but I wasn’t sure of whch of either decisions you were referring to . Very few people have a clue about the “Waite Court’ . even Ii had to recall which decision(s) that court made of significance to the subsequent effects it had. Both decisions I referred to had major consequences thereafter but neither of those decisions are widely known. They’re not like “Brown v Board of Education” or “Madison v Marbury” fer christssake..
So since I had to look the Waite Court decision up and relate them to Colfax or racist laws I just posted it… figuring perhaps other readers could benefit more directly.
And I’m still not even sure whether the point of your post was the massacres at Colfax or the Waite Court…. seems to me the Waite decisions are of significantly greater ultimate significance, then and for decades later… though the massacres were a clear illustration of the racist atrocities going on at the time, the Waite Court gave the weight of federal law to open season on blacks which the southern former confederate states took full advantage of.
Not parenthetically in considering SCOTUS decisions there’s always the behind the scenes issues between the three separate but equal powers where SCOTUS must depend on the Executive for enforcement.
It is not beyond sound reason that the Waite decisions I referenced had more to do with whether President Hayes would enforce a decision that ruled blacks had full rights and that the Colfax murderer were upheld.
“Hayes had been a firm supporter of Republican Reconstruction policies throughout his political career, but the first major act of his presidency was an end to Reconstruction and the return of the South to “home rule”. Even without the conditions of the Wormley’s Hotel agreement, Hayes would have been hard-pressed to continue the policies of his predecessors. The House of Representatives in the 45th Congress was controlled by a majority of Democrats that refused to appropriate enough funds for the army to continue to garrison the South. Even among Republicans, devotion to continued military Reconstruction was fading in the face of persistent Southern insurgency and violence. Only two states were still under Reconstruction’s sway when Hayes assumed the Presidency and, without troops to enforce the voting rights laws, these soon fell.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rutherford_B._Hayes
From where I sit the Waite decisions were more about the political expediencies to protect the power of the Supreme Court as a relevant entity at all.
We always seem to forget that the major accomplishment was that slavery was abolished forever more, the slaves were free, not longer property, and the costs of this accomplishment were far, far greater than anybody had ever actually expected. There would have been little interest in starting the war all over again or continuing it with massive federal enforcement against a fully capable insurgency… and in that event what would have happened to the newly freed black who remained mostly in the South? the Colfax massacres would have been nothing in comparison.