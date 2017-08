Mike Kimel | August 20, 2017 10:37 pm



The United Nations peddles garden variety sexism and racism disguised as data. Case in point is the the 2014 United Nations Global Homicide Book. Figure 1.3 and Map 1.2 (which promote racism), or Figure 5.6 (which perpetuates sexist notions) are particularly problematic.

I for one refudiate the report.