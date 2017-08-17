Symbols of Oppression Being Ignored
The Confederacy stood for the forcible subjugation of other people. If there is a benefit to honoring the concept of or symbols for the Confederacy I don’t see it. Taking these symbols out of the public sphere is a net positive, even if some people are able to simultaneously a) disassociate those symbols from the oppression they represent and b) venerate those symbols.
To be consistent, note that the radical Islamic ideology also calls for the forcible subjugation of other people. Furthermore, it seems clear that in the last few decades a heck of a lot more people have been killed or enslaved by those following a radical Islamist ideology than a Confederate (or similar fellow traveler) ideology.
So… are there symbols that matter to the radical Islamists that should get the Confederate statue treatment?
We’re going to bring down the Bin Laden monument next!
So Mr. Kimel
Are there any “… symbols that matter to the radical Islamists that should get the Confederate statue treatment?
If you know of any will you please list them for our interest in tearing them down?.
BS,
I gotta say, someone (the Jews?) have messed with your head because your thought process is a bit scrambled.
Here’s what I get from your answer. Jews financed the southern planters, and the Biggest Baddest Jewest Jew of them all, Rothschild, pushed the southern leaders into seceding. Which is to say, this evil cabal that essentially runs the world took steps to make the loans they had made completely worthless, losing out on a lot of money in the process. Then, this cabal takes until the 1890s to figure out there’s no more market for slaves in the US when slavery was abolished with the fall of the CSA in 1865. This is your world crushing cabal?
And if I understand your last paragraph, this cabal is financing the alt-right also. Isn’t the big Jewish boogey man these days Soros? And isn’t he financing leftist movements? Or are there factions among the Jews that you aren’t telling us about? If this sounds like any sort of a conspiracy at all, it sounds like one you are a part of, and which you are trying to hide by deliberately scattering bits of disinformation and crazy talk hither and yon.
Yomi,
We aren’t just taking down statues. I understand its gotten a lot harder to buy merchandise with Confederate flags on them. I think pretty much every symbol of the Confederacy is becoming toxic. (As I said a couple of months ago, and on this post as well, I have no problems with that.) So cast your net more widely.
Longtooth,
Who is this “we” of which you write? I remember how stubbornly you defended FGM and bacha bazi for “cultural” reasons – and not just on one comment thread either. So I don’t see much likelihood there is any symbol of radical Islamist activity which you, of all people, would not support.
“So… are there symbols that matter to the radical Islamists that should get the Confederate statue treatment?”
Because it’s not about racism. These confederate statues have stood peacefully in public parks for 100+ years with very little controversy. We didn’t see virulent comments from Emichael or Longtooth about how offensive they are. Or did I miss those posts? Now, all of a sudden, it’s this huge outrage to them. Why now?
It’s because these statues are quite literally a proxy for Trump and the Trump voter. They want to destroy the statues and remove them from the public, just as they want to do with Trump et. al. Their all-out-of-proportion outrage is just manufactured (and a handy opportunity for Emichael to do his most favorite thing, which is to call people “racist.”).
Yes it is about racism:
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/08/the-real-story-of-all-those-confederate-statues/
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/08/give-it-up-folks-confederate-statues-are-all-about-racism/
But a good and sufficient cause to remove statues and monuments honoring Confederate treason against the United States is that no patriotic American should be forced to surrender their tax dollars to honor treason.
Want to honor treason? Do it on private property.
The Confederacy was memorialized as part of the resistance to building a new south after the Civil War. We aren’t talking about tombstones. No one has ever argued against giving the war dead a decent burial and remembering their names. The movement has been against the civic monuments, the monuments and memorials that define our present day culture. It has been against the use of the flag of treason, hatred and evil as part of our modern civilization. There is a monument to the fallen British soldiers at the Old North Bridge in Concord, MA, but the local courthouse has no British flag or lion and unicorn about.
Al Qaeda and Isis aren’t all that big on iconography. Islam never was. Isis never ruled long enough to build any civic monuments. They were more about destroying older ones for the same reason that Trump voters want to turn the US into a third world nation. The few insignia that they have installed on their territory have been destroyed as those areas have been taken over. The Iraqi Shia, the Kurds and the Syrian Baath have been doing a fine job of it. I’m guessing that any dumb kid who starts prancing around in Aleppo or Mosul in Dahesh glad rags is going to find himself in pretty bad shape.
Isis has always been penny ante compared to the American south. They managed to do plenty of damage, but they didn’t form a state based on torture and subjugation that lasted for over a century and perpetuated much of its evil for more than a century after. Unlike the Union after it defeated the Confederacy, those defeating Isis never saw those in Isis as brothers and fellow countrymen. A new Isis-like organization may be reborn at some point, but it is being rooted out in a way that the southern race hatred based ideology never was.
While I have never been a fan of Confederate paraphernalia, Sammy has a point. I remember when this happened
Note some criticism, but also some support for the Confederate (battle) flag, or at least for its use.
From what I can tell, Confederate symbolism only really became widely reviled after Dylann Roof. Which kind of is the point of the post. Dylann Roof’s terrorist act is a footnote compared to some of the terrorism we’ve been seeing lately committed in the name of a different ideology.
Not only that but we are imposing our affluence and enlightenment on much harder previous times. Greeks, Romans, Egyptians, Europeans, Africans all owned slaves, and also contributed immensely to our culture. Are we to erase their statues, etc. too?
Also, the agrarian South economy depended on slavery, the industrial North did not. So was it morality, or economics?
Are we to believe it that if Emichael or LT were born into an Alabama Antebellum South planation family,that they would say “a man should be judged by the content of his character, not the color of his skin” and abandon their livelihood to join a NY Regiment?
I think this would be highly unlikely, but they are free to make their case.