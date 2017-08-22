Dan Crawford | August 22, 2017 6:10 am



Lifted from Robert’s Stochastic Thoughts

Sure Abigail Hauslohner, Paul Duggan, Jack Gillum and Aaron C. Davis Sure

I have trusted The Washington Post, since I learned how to read. However, By Abigail Hauslohner, Paul Duggan, Jack Gillum and Aaron C. Davis are testing me. In this article they assert that an American Nazi went over to that very dark side in spite of the well meaning efforts of Weimar.

“Fields looked forward to soldiering in democracy’s most powerful military.

That’s how Derek Weimer, his favorite teacher in 2015, remembers it.”

Suuuuure. History doesn’t repeat itself but it can’t resist an ironic pun. No doubt about it.