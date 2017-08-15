One tiny little ray of hope
After the Charlottesville, VA white supremacy violence, and his failure to explicitly condemn it, Donald Trump’s Gallup approval rating has fallen to a new low of 34%, and his disapproval to a new high of 61%:
This puts him below the lowest ratings during their entire term of Lyndon Johnson, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton. Only Truman, Ford, Carter, and George W. Bush ever scored lower.
So far, alas Rasmussen has not followed suit.
Trump and Adelson with their kosher nationalism cracks me up. They are using the sheep much like Jews used white’s back in 1650 to start having black slaves. No wonder the Frankfurt school came. Somebody had some white washing to do.
