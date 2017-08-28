NewDealdemocrat | August 28, 2017 6:02 pm



Notes on Harvey: if Karma could bring her litter to visit the Texas GOP

First of all, as many of you already know, the M.I.A. proprietor of Bonddad blog, Hale Stewart, resides in the Houston area. I traded messages with him on Saturday, and as of then, he was doing OK.

Secondly, when Superstorm Sandy hit New Jersey and New York, Texas Republicans were prominent among those who opposed aid. Ultimately aid was provided — but not until 75 days after the storm.

There were two Sandy-related aid bills.

The first bill granted FEMA a $9.7 billion increase to borrow for the National Flood Insurance Program. It passed the Senate on a voice vote, but the following Texas GOP Members of Congress voted against the aid:

Mike Conaway (Midland)

Bill Flores (Bryan)

Louie Gohmert (Tyler)

Kenny Marchant (Coppell)

Mac Thornberry (Clarendon)

Randy Weber (Pearland)

Roger Williams (Austin)

The second bill provided $17 billion emergency funding to the victims and to affected NY and NJ communities. Both Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn voted agains the bill. In addition to all of the above Representatives, the following Texas GOPers also voted against this aid:

Ted Poe (Humble)

Sam Johnson (Plano)

John Ratcliffe (Heath)

Jeb Hensarling (Dallas)

Joe Barton (Arlington)

Kevin Brady (The Woodlands)

Michael McCaul (West Lake Hills)

Kay Granger (Fort Worth)

Lamar Smith (San Antonio)

Pete Olson (Sugarland)

Michael Burgess (Lewisville)

Blake Farenthold (Corpus Christi)

John Carter (Round Rock)

Pete Sessions (Dallas)

Now that it is Texas suffering a catastrophe, of course some of these same politicians will be at the front of the line braying for help. While with the GOP in control of the entire federal government, Karma will not be paying a visit with her litter, in a just world aid would be provided immediately — on the same day they all visit NY and NJ, apologize, and abjectly beg forgiveness.

Of course, the “better angels” will prevail this time. But rest assured, the next time a disaster befalls anywhere in the Northeast, these same Texas politicians will once again vote against aid. In the meantime, above is the Roll Call of Shame for posterity.