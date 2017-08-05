Missouri Travel Advisory
At a conference on Wednesday, National delegates voted to adopt the advisory for Missouri It is the first time the NAACP has issued a travel advisory for a state. The “extreme caution” notification is not exclusive to high crime areas such as may be found in cities. The notification is meant to make minorities more aware of surroundings while traveling in Missouri and to be cautious with encounters with police. What is sad about this is it is telling minorities do not give the white man any reason to take issue with you such as what you wear, being in a heavily white populated areas, a broken tail light, not signaling, rolling stops or going through lights on the yellow, etc. Jim Crow has emerged again and heavy force will be applied to put you into the role expected of you.
The advisory is as follows:
(Jefferson City, MO – Missouri NAACP State Conference Office – edited) Unlike seasonal weather advisories where unnecessary travel on city streets or parking might be directed; the NAACP wants to make Missourians and visitors alike aware of a looming danger which could include the following examples of what has happened to some residents and visitors in the past.
– Tory Sanford was never arrested and yet died in a jail cell. He ran out of gas when he traveled into the state accidentally.
– On campus racist attacks on University of Missouri students after the university system spoke in favor of Romine’s Jim Crow Bill.
– Black high school students in St. Louis have been attacked with hot glue and racially denigrated.
– Two foreign born men were gunned down in Kansas City after their killer thought them to be Muslim.
– African Americans are 75 percent more likely to be stopped and searched than Caucasians according to the Missouri Attorney General.
– Public threats of shooting ‘Blacks’ by an alleged racist and others have terrorized University of Missouri students and members of the public.
Individuals traveling in the state are advised to travel with extreme CAUTION. Race, gender and color based crimes have a long history in Missouri. The home of Lloyd Gaines, Dredd Scott, and the Missouri Compromise gives Missouri the distinction of being one of the last states to lose its slaveholding past.
The Missouri State Conference of the NAACP will follow Governor Greitien’s review of this Jim Crow Bill – SB 43 and will update the NAACP advisory for the State of Missouri if this measure is vetoed. SB 43 legalizes individual discrimination and harassment in Missouri and would prevent individuals from protecting themselves from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in Missouri.
Moreover, overzealous enforcement of routine traffic violations in Missouri against African-Americans has resulted in an increasing trend and has resulted in increased traffic fines, senseless searches of vehicle and persons, and on occasion unnecessary violence.
The advisory is in effect until August 28.
There are some organizations that for whatever reason, used to be credible but in recent decades seem to have become unreliable descriptors of what is going on. Sadly, the NAACP has become one of those organizations.
Here’s what I mean. Black people accounted for less than 12 percent of the MO pop in 2016. But in 2012 (sorry to mix years – I am going with whatever data I found that is latest), they accounted for just shy of 2/3 of people arrested for murder (see table 4.1.4) and close to 63% of those murdered (same source as previous, but table 4.1.6). That’s 244 Black people murdered in the state (out of 390 total) in 2012.
Now, in the last full year for which we have data, 2016, Cops killed 9 people who were either Black or of unknown race in the state of MO according to the Washington Post database.
Now, unless the cops are arresting the wrong people for murder (e.g., the Klan is killing a very large number of Black people and the police are arresting other Black people for those murders to cover up for the Klan) I would suggest that the NAACP’s advisory is probably not providing good advice.
Hmmmm Mike:
I am going to say non sequitur as we are not discussing murder or the killing of black people. Indeed the only murder discussed here is of two supposed Muslims. The state of Missouri is targeting minorities and is installing laws allowing the discrimination of minorities and or making it harder to provide discrimination.
Your consistent rhetoric on minorities being deficient as humans is repulsive and you consistently reject any authority which has challenged your findings.
Um, that would be an unsupported statement. What I have done is
a. look at crime rates in minority communities, particularly the Black community
b. look at income levels and crime rates by different immigrant groups
I have been clear that I would like to see crime rates reduced. I believe they can be. For example, I would like to see the homicide rate (both offender and victimization) in the Black community reduced. I have noted that much of the policy that feels good to the public at large is based on assumptions that contradict the available data. This is a rather thankless task, and it isn’t one a person who feels that minorities are deficient as human beings would take on. It would be easier to simply keep quiet and watch the carnage continue (among those allegedly deficient human beings, who are the generally the biggest victims) to unfold and congratulate myself for holding myself to politically correct principles, facts be damned. But I care enough to try to understand what the data shows and put up with the brickbats in the meanwhile.
As to authority… who gives a #$@& about authority? Arguing from authority is about the most conservative thing a person can do. Show me data, or at least some logic that correlates with the fact. But the idea that some grandee has stated something to be true is irrelevant to me. It should be irrelevant to everyone else as well.
Mike:
And again we are not discussing shooting, now are we?
run,
Crime data usually sucks. But, of all the crime data, homicide data is usually the best. Homicides are about the easiest crime to identify (there is no he said / she said – outside the Jimmy Hoffas and the alleged alien abductions of this world, there is a body or there isn’t.). They are also the crime to which most attention is paid, and to which most resources are committed. Additionally, homicides are generally somewhat correlated with other crimes. If a community is plagued with homicides, it is usually plagued with other crimes as well.
But OK. Let’s not discuss homicides or even pull up data on other crimes. The NAACP states:
The NAACP is full of anecdotes, so I will give you mine. Its one I wrote about a few times. When I was a college student, I used to get pulled over almost every time I left the house after dark. Years later, I realized it was because my twenty something year old Buick Skylark’s shocks were awful, and the car looked (from behind) like it was swerving after it made a turn. I even got pulled over twice in the same night about 90 minutes apart by the same cop in Ojai, CA. My two best friends were in the car, and a bigger bunch of nerds you cannot find (we have six graduate degrees between the 3 of us). Every time I got pulled over I had to do a sobriety check. I’ve done every sort of sobriety check a cop could think of doing to a person. I never once got a ticket, and I would estimate I was pulled over after dark around 50 times in that vehicle.
So I can empathize with people getting pulled over for no reason. But I can also tell you, I was less, not more likely to drink or otherwise even consider doing anything wrong as a result of those constant stops. Ditto my two best friends. You commit fewer crimes of any sort if you think there is a chance you will be randomly stopped.
On the other hand, I imagine that if my friends and I regularly committed burglaries, we’d also have been pulled over regularly by the cops. But in that case too, we’d expect the crime rate to fall. Burglars who are regularly stopped by the police will be less likely to commit burglaries since at any point they can be stopped with a car full of loot.
So in either case, whether I was a crook or not, my tendency to commit crimes would fall because I knew the odds of being stopped by the cops was high. (Or, as someone else once noted, nobody who is doing at least the speed limit speeds up when they see a cop.) My crime rate should fall.
This result should generalize. We should see lower crime rates in a neighborhood if the cops regularly pull people over. If the crime rate is still elevated in those neighborhoods, the cops are probably not pulling people over for no reason.
run,
The NAACP bullet points also include this:
After the protests a couple of years ago, enrollment at U of M fell by 6.1% and is slated to fall by 7.4% next year. (http://www.columbiatribune.com/news/20170515/university-of-missouri-enrollment-to-decline-more-than-7-percent-400-jobs-to-be-eliminated)
I would suggest the massive decline in enrollment that is causing havoc with the university’s ability to fund itself is testament to the notion that most students and prospective students would feel that the NAACP’s anodyne description of events is woefully incomplete to the point of being misleading.
Mike:
You are taking on the attributes of LT. Thank you for your opinion.
Run,
