Military Times reports top Pentagon posts vacant
The Military Times reports:
A handful of Pentagon nominees will be waiting for Senate confirmation when the upper chamber returns in September from its summer recess, but the administration still has dozens of Defense Department positions to fill.
Leaving State Department vacancies aside, I thought the Trump readiness rhetoric applied to DOD…not so much I guess.
The pentagon goes on!
Lockheed continues to build F-35’s without meaningful test data. Marine Ospreys continue to be “sold off” in the face of one killing 3 marines and sinking to the deep a few weeks ago, North Korean missiles are frightful despite over $400B in the past 30 odd years for stars wars……
I have heard of no slow down in the flow of money into the pentagon trough. Political appointees are often figureheads with the work of operating ships like John S McCain and buying stuff to outfit them goes on regardless of which party is advocating the waste of resources on the perma-war trough.
Not having a budget for years on end is a congress problem, the system far more flawed than slow finding new political appointees every 4 or 8 years.
US is minimally opposed in military spending, but is losing to the world (except US allies in the Middle East) in every other feature of statehood.Post Comment