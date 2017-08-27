Military Times reports top Pentagon posts vacant

Dan Crawford | August 27, 2017 9:32 am

The Military Times reports:

A handful of Pentagon nominees will be waiting for Senate confirmation when the upper chamber returns in September from its summer recess, but the administration still has dozens of Defense Department positions to fill.

Leaving State Department vacancies aside, I thought the Trump readiness rhetoric applied to DOD…not so much I guess.

