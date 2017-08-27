How Long Employees Stay at Tech Companies
This shows <a href = “http://www.businessinsider.com/employee-retention-rate-top-tech-companies-2017-8”>how long employees stay at major tech companies</a>:
Not having worked for a tech company, I found these tenures to be pretty short. I Googled retention at Google (I’m trying to stay on their good side) and found an article suggesting the median tenure at Google is 1.1 years. I imagine this sort of thing is hard to measure from the outside, but it does seem people don’t stay at the big tech firms long.
These companies recruit tens of thousands of young people fresh out of college to do scut-work for them. The majority of these youngsters lack the capability to do tech work and wash out within the first year, sometimes within the first six weeks. That tends to skew it downwards. Still, most of the people I know view these companies as a stepping-stone to more interesting work elsewhere, rather than as companies they think they’ll work 30 years for. I’ve rarely seen people work for more than 5 years for these companies, after a while you get in a rut career-wise and moving on is the only reasonable thing to do.
Bad:
Really 30 years??? I never gave it a thought and knew this was a segue way to some place else when much younger. it was probably the only way to make big jumps in salary. 3 years is probably about the limit; although in the golden days, you were expected to stay longer.Post Comment