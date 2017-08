This shows <a href = “http://www.businessinsider.com/employee-retention-rate-top-tech-companies-2017-8”>how long employees stay at major tech companies</a>:

Not having worked for a tech company, I found these tenures to be pretty short. I Googled retention at Google (I’m trying to stay on their good side) and found an article suggesting the median tenure at Google is 1.1 years . I imagine this sort of thing is hard to measure from the outside, but it does seem people don’t stay at the big tech firms long.