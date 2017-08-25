Mike Kimel | August 25, 2017 7:19 am



I was looking for information on drug related murders and inadvertently stumbled on this old Bureau of Justice of Statistics report. There’s a lot of interesting information in it. One fascinating table is this:

For context, here is the population breakdown over a period that includes the timespan in the table.

I’m not sure this gives enough information to say what would happen if drugs were legalized, but I am interested in your thoughts.