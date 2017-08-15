Donald Trump’s White House
Newspaper Editorial Cartoonists are having a field day with Donald Trump’s comments condoning the Charlottesville’s supremacists rioting, killing one person, and injuring many more. Living his father’s legacy of racism and supporting ku klux klan. Trump 2015: “ My legacy has its roots in my father’s legacy.”
Trump’s staff is complaining Trump went rogue and David Duke kkk member is applauding. If Trump finds himself alone as more people abandon the White House, I doubt he will care and sink into another unintelligible bombastic rage.
If it took until today to figure out that Trump is a stone cold racist, I condemn all of your teachers, your parents, your entire family, and most of all you.
This was etched in stone over a half century ago and more than likely by his father.
Meanwhile, people need to understand that Trump, while far, far stupider, is just walking in the footsteps of Nixon, Reagan and the Bushes.
It is what they do.
Late sixties heh? I wore green then. I grew up in the city of Chicago and went to school with minorities. I already wrote about Fred Trump. Donald had a chance to be different and he rejected it.
Woody had it right.