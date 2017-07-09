What do we owe Raf & Laura Brannigan?
Self Control is one of the defining music hits of the 1980s. It was first released in 1984 by Italian singer-songwriter Raf (his first single). It was also released almost contemporaneously by Laura Brannigan.
The song includes these lyrics:
You take my self you take my self control
I I live among the creatures of the night
I haven’t got the will to try and fight
The first line of the quote I provided is wrong. Not in the sense that those words aren’t lyrics for the song, but in the sense that a person’s self-control does not get taken by someone else. I’ve stumbled on a number of papers published recently that noted something along these lines:
While the link between low self-control and several behavioral and social problems is widely supported, debate remains regarding the stability of and the genetic and environmental sources of variation in self-control. Using data from the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, Kindergarten Class 1998–1999 restricted data set, a sample of 360 twins was compared to a sample of 423 non-twins in order to examine the stability in self-control. The twin sample was also used to examine the genetic and environmental sources of stability in self-control. Findings indicated two stable classes for both the twin and singleton samples, and substantial stability in average self-control from kindergarten through fifth grade in both samples. The ACE decomposition model indicated strong genetic contributions to self-control (76%) with the remaining variation attributed to non-shared environment. Overall, the data suggest that self-control is identifiable early in life, stable across childhood, increasingly influenced by genes, and thus, is a critical focus for early intervention.
And it turns out that other papers show that self control really matters:
Policy-makers are considering large-scale programs aimed at self-control to improve citizens’ health and wealth and reduce crime. Experimental and economic studies suggest such programs could reap benefits. Yet, is self-control important for the health, wealth, and public safety of the population? Following a cohort of 1,000 children from birth to the age of 32 y, we show that childhood self-control predicts physical health, substance dependence, personal finances, and criminal offending outcomes, following a gradient of self-control. Effects of children’s self-control could be disentangled from their intelligence and social class as well as from mistakes they made as adolescents. In another cohort of 500 sibling-pairs, the sibling with lower self-control had poorer outcomes, despite shared family background. Interventions addressing self-control might reduce a panoply of societal costs, save taxpayers money, and promote prosperity.
Its been pointed out before that some aspect of criminality is also genetic. And criminal tendencies are also tied to behaviors that can increase the likelihood someone is poor.
All of which leads to some ethical dilemmas. I think most people are comfortable with the idea that society works better if there is a safety net that helps people who through no fault of their own are down on their luck. The “through no fault of their own” argument applies very easily to a hard working conscientious guy whose job got outsourced to China. Does it apply as smoothly to someone who accepts his natural tendency to avoid labor altogether? What about the 17 year old whose lack of self-control caused him to fail several grades and landed him in juvie for assault? Do you want him in the same classroom with your eighth grader?
But those are the stuff of late night college BS sessions. Try this out if you want a thorny problem… We all know there is a genetic component to homosexuality. What we don’t all know is that there is also a genetic component to homophobia. The study of genes is in its early stages and it is naive to think there aren’t many other examples of “trait X is heritable” and “dislike of trait X is heritable.” Can we all just get along if our genes can’t all get along?
The universe does not have a sense of humor.
Gee, I wonder if there’s a genetic inheritance of people who are racists? Perhaps a fear of black hair or blond hair or whatever?
That people are different only means that they don’t all have the same traits, physical or mental and that won’t change. We can sort them easily by racial physical traits “on sight” and we discriminate blatantly or behind the privacy of a voting booth on that basis.
What if we can sort the easily by childhood traits .. we can put the trouble makers into one group, the brainiacs in another — oh, but what if many are both trouble makers and brainiacs though?
And how do we define trouble makers? Those that don’t comply with rules made up by people who desire their own brand of “behavior”? Like those pesky people who march and rally and rail against the “established controlling interest groups”?
I recall the start of opposition to the VN war… I was starting college and it was all those “trouble makers” that were the “problem” for the existing “control group”. SDS, Black Panthers, and others. “Bad, bad people” to quote Trump.
And according to my knowledge of history there were all those “trouble makers” that opposed the British rulers at one time also…. I think they were called ‘terrorists” in fact.
Then we can cite all the northern trouble makers who started opposing slavery in the south or was it the trouble makers in the south that caused the problem we call the Civil War.
We should definitely sort these trouble makers out when they’re 5 – 8 years old from the rest of us.
I thought Aldus Huxley already discussed this … back in 1932. Maybe you should read Brave New World to figure out what it is your talking about.
I’m also reminded of all those criminals:
— crime: smoking pot
— crime: possessing pot
— crime: selling pot
— crime: growing pot
We should have sorted them out at 5 – 8 so they wouldn’t have been able to do those crimes later … at 15 and 16, and 20 or 30 years of age.
And of course those “homos” who were prosecuted for doing what comes naturally …. criminals they were.
And the white guys that married black girls… illegal as it could be… at least in Virginia until 1972 when the Supreme Court finally changed the rules.
Was there a law against white girls marrying black guys? I’m pretty sure there were, but that’s just my guess.. or perhaps it was just genetic traits that forced red-necks to go out and hang the black guys that looked at a white girl “the wrong way”.
Trouble makers … all of them.
I can’t help it Run… I keep coming with more stuff.
What about prostitutes.. now there’s crime if there ever was one… the same guys that go out and use their services are the ones that oppose legalizing it. We’re not just talking about the “trouble maker ” guys on the street corner, but well established upper middle and wealthy guys that hire “escorts”… many well known and accomplished people …
Those guys should have been identified by their traits at 5 – 8 years old and sorted out to prevent them from using (paying for) prostitutes.
And what about those girls who become prostitutes.. we shoulda sorted them out too and used mind altering drugs or something (genital mutilation?) to keep them from being so immoral.
Longtooth,
I read Brave New World a few times, but the last time was twenty years ago. What made it a dystopia was that people were engineered to conform, not just to certain roles in society, but to fit into society.
So back to my second to the last paragraph:
So say you do have people genetically predisposed with Trait X and others genetically predisposed with Trait Y, where Y = Hatred of Trait X. Now I am not proposing we genetically engineer people so they get along. (Are you?) But I am also a bit uncertain that we should force them to try to get along. I am not certain forcing trait X and trait Y people together is a good idea. And I worry there may a very, very large number of trait Xs and corresponding trait Ys.
One more:
Peeing on a bush get’s you “sex offender” registration .. by discretion of the local prosecutor in California municipalities.
It’s true… a friend of mine got nabbed at 1:30 am peeing on a bush walking home from a party. A local cop happened to cruise by at the time. Wack… charged with public exposure and now is a “registered sex offender”. Should I add that this kid is probably the last person on earth to ever hurt anybody, either verbally or physically? If there was ever an upstanding citizen, he’s it.
So we should have known and figured out by some new psychiatric tests that he was prone to becoming a sex offender at 19 I suppose and sorted him out.
Yep, all those trouble makers… let’s get rid of them or put them in separete groups called “trouble maker potential, 74% probability” and the other groups all the way down to “5% probability”.. awe shit… even “1% probability”. Why not?
Or we could ask where the fuck peeing on a bush got to be a crime? and who voted to make it one… more significantly who the fuck proposed it as a crime in the first place. Shit, I’m an offender ever since I was 3 and my mom pulled down my pants to pee on a busy public street in the town shopping district in the gutter so I wouldn’t wet my pants… and I can’t even count how many bushes and trees or grass or rocks I watered down with my pee gun since then … about a month ago was the most recent occurrence if I recall. All of these instances in a public outdoor place.
So we should have sorted me out a long time ago too. Tough shit… nobody did so I’m still a free man. Or am I just lucky?
Serious consideration question
Draw a normal distribution
Label X axis Trouble Maker Potential with max at the extreme right and min at the extreme left.
Where do you draw the vertical lines to decide into which group to sort people?
Now take the most left side group.. whatever that probability group is .. say >90%
Now draw another normal distribution
Label the X-axis Intelligence Quotient
Now take the individuals that were identified in the Trouble making potential group .. the >90% group… and identify their intelligence on the Intelligence distribution?
What do you see? What you see is are points representing a random distribution of the intelligence.
So now what?
Take those individuals which were both >90% potential trouble makers AND 90% probably, which means some of them never would create trouble?
OK, I’m done with this subject unless and until Mr. Kimel gives an answer to the above questions that I find fault with. ..
Typo correction:
“Take those individuals which were both >90% potential trouble makers AND < 45% on the intelligence distribution,
What do you do with them?Post Comment