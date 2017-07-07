Robert Waldmann | July 7, 2017 5:24 pm



Matthew Yglesias commands,

I obey. Now I just have to come up with three bad ideas.

1) $25 minimum wage. I am not sure about the $15 dollar proposal. I’m pretty sure that $25 would be too high. I guess it would be popular too.

2) Protection that’s what you’re here for . I am sure that total protectionism is a bad idea, and hinting at it worked pretty well for Trump.

3) Eliminate all taxes on the lower 99%.

I tend to wonder if maybe this isn’t such a bad idea, but I suspect that it would imply either huge deficits, undesireable cuts to Federal spending, or taxes on the top 1% which are higher than optimal.

In any case, I am rock solid certain that many Republicans are sure that Democrats are soon going to propose this and win all future elections. They wouldn’t argue against class warfare in the complete absense of any class warfare (except for theirs on behalf of the rich) if they weren’t terrified.

4) I would say health care reform with coverage of pre-existing conditions, gauranteed issue, Community rating and no mandate (to promise all the nice things without the necessary costs and destroy the individual insurance market entirely) except that Obama has already done that (the Barack Hussein Obama Jr was elected president of the USA, so don’t even think of tyring to tell me that bad policy is bad politics).