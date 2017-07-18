run75441 | July 18, 2017 5:05 pm



The biggest lie coming out of the Senate today:

“’One of the major problems with Obamacare was that it was written on a strict party-line basis and driven through Congress without a single Republican vote,’ McCain said. He added that Congress must now ‘hold hearings, receive input from members of both parties, and heed the recommendations of our nation’s governors.’”

An African-American comes to be President and Republicans vow from day one to obstruct. McConnell made it his “single most important thing to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” There was no intent to ever work with Barack Obama then or Democrats today.

Lets not forget, the Republicans have until EOM September to pass a bill under Reconciliation to change the ACA. October 1 is a new budget year and the Republicans will have to decide whether to change those parts of the ACA using Reconciliation or pass Tax Reform using Reconciliation. They can not do two Reconciliations in one budget year. One or the other will have to wait.

Besides blocking the Risk Corridor Program which caused much of the premium increase since 2015, insurance companies to lose money and withdraw from healthcare exchanges, and Coops to go bankrupt; President Trump has threatened to withhold CSR subsidies for out-of pocket expenses to those 100% – 250% FPL with Silver Plans. This subsidy goes directly to insurance companies. Withholding it will cause premiums again to increase and more companies to withdraw from the exchanges.

The second biggest lie coming out of Congress comes from a Congressman who relied on SS benefits to put him through college and who hopes to deny healthcare to his constituents and others as well.

“’The Senate’s got to pass a bill for us to even move the process forward,’ Congressman Ryan said. ‘That’s the next step. So, we’re hoping that they can achieve that next step so that we can bring real relief.’”

This is what Trump means by making the ACA fail or worst than what has occurred to date with Republican meddling in it.