Still Not a Win and Just a Delay
The biggest lie coming out of the Senate today:
“’One of the major problems with Obamacare was that it was written on a strict party-line basis and driven through Congress without a single Republican vote,’ McCain said. He added that Congress must now ‘hold hearings, receive input from members of both parties, and heed the recommendations of our nation’s governors.’”
An African-American comes to be President and Republicans vow from day one to obstruct. McConnell made it his “single most important thing to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” There was no intent to ever work with Barack Obama then or Democrats today.
Lets not forget, the Republicans have until EOM September to pass a bill under Reconciliation to change the ACA. October 1 is a new budget year and the Republicans will have to decide whether to change those parts of the ACA using Reconciliation or pass Tax Reform using Reconciliation. They can not do two Reconciliations in one budget year. One or the other will have to wait.
Besides blocking the Risk Corridor Program which caused much of the premium increase since 2015, insurance companies to lose money and withdraw from healthcare exchanges, and Coops to go bankrupt; President Trump has threatened to withhold CSR subsidies for out-of pocket expenses to those 100% – 250% FPL with Silver Plans. This subsidy goes directly to insurance companies. Withholding it will cause premiums again to increase and more companies to withdraw from the exchanges.
The second biggest lie coming out of Congress comes from a Congressman who relied on SS benefits to put him through college and who hopes to deny healthcare to his constituents and others as well.
“’The Senate’s got to pass a bill for us to even move the process forward,’ Congressman Ryan said. ‘That’s the next step. So, we’re hoping that they can achieve that next step so that we can bring real relief.’”
This is what Trump means by making the ACA fail or worst than what has occurred to date with Republican meddling in it.
McCain has just embarrassed himself again. Somehow he missed all of those public hearings on the ACA. All of the Rep Amendments during the process, some of which were adopted. I got it that no Reps voted for the bill. To compare the two processes is a stone cold lie.
He went off the deep end when he nominated Palin.
EM:
Yep! It just never happened and Dems + Obama never reached out to Republicans.
Mc Cain been embarrassing himself since the day he was shot down and cooperated in Hanoi.
ilsm:
He is 80 years old and acumen is slipping.
Reform would have been political suicide for the Republicans. I think the efforts by the House and Senate were for show only. ACA will be the Law until at least 2018.
That should be enough time for ACA to completely fail.
American have to give up the obsession with ACA. It is not important in the scheme of things.
ACA has 10.3M enrolled. Medicare is 55.5M and Medicare is 46m. So ACA is only 10% of the government pie on healthcare. ACA only covers 3% of the population. There should never have been a 3rd giant government program. The “hole” that ACA attempted to fill could have easily been be resolved by making more people eligible for medcare/ade.
ACA was just a way to keep the insurance money flowing into the politicians pockets. We’ll be better off without it.
BK:
We have already been down the numbers before and I answered the question. The individuals market is bigger. You also choose to ignore any of the Medicaid people are there because of the ACA. I did outline how the ACA can be defeated.
African American? Where? You mean a Mulatto came to the white house.
The:
I will stick with my version of it.
We will be better off without it? lol, nope. It kept money flowing through pockets? Where? Insurance companies never wanted the ACA. Your post is full of errors.
ACA can be gotten ridden of procedural but everybody is even further educated on how it works. If the Republicans go that route(who knows how much longer Trump will be there), all will know who did it.
Emichael,
I’d word it a little differently. McCain had long since gone off the deep end. Nominating Palin just showed it to everybody else that hadn’t been paying close attention.
For a guy whose spent his entire adult life in the service of the public he never learned how to serve the public. He’s as dumb as GW was (is).
Run,
Niccolò di Bernardo dei Machiavelli. I’m sure you know of him.
Ryan passed a House Bill which was known upfront would not pass the GOP Senate.
McConnell crafted a behind the scenes set of parameters designed to fail.. either by GOP moderates or far rightists.
The GOP could not afford to pass a repeal without replace before the 2018 mid-terms, lest they lose their minimal Senate majority half-way through a nin-com-poop conservative administration.
Recall that the GOP had 6 years to craft a replacement for the ACA. They didn’t. Why not? Because it couldn’t get by the Dem President’s veto? No. It was because no matter what replacement they could craft it wouldn’t fly with the public or wouldn’t satisfy their coalition… either it wouldn’t satisfy far right or wouldn’t satisfy the moderates.
Ryan and the House knew this better than anybody, so the House passed a bill knowing the Senate would have to modify it, but wouldn’t be able to any more than the House Bill was satisfactory to both sides of the House coalition.
The GOP’s sole objective is to repeal the ACA, directly or indirectly. They have no interest in improving it or helping democrats improve it since any national system that applies to the entire population in public welfare is tantamount to socialism or socialism on the march. This is the antithesis of the GOP’s raison-d’etre. They look back at the passage of SS, and then Medicare and it’s clear that if it get’s roots in the public, it’s never going away.
They have one and only one opportunity to repeal or gut it … it’s during the 1st four year term of a Conservative administration with a majority in the House and Senate. They can’t jeopardize a Senate majority before the 2018 midterms. Period!. The House majority is still safe until at least 2020 elections, even if they lose some seats in 2018.
The charades of the past few months on repeal/replace the ACA are just that … a charade. Machiavelli would be proud. They’ll repeal or repeal with a replacement that will cause the death of a national system by natural causes after the 2018 midterms in 2019 or 2020, lose their Senate majority in 2020, hope Trump creates a big enough war in early 2020 so that the public won’t replace the Commander in Chief in the middle of a war and keep him n office for another four years to thwart the democrats in congress and Senate who will, imo have a majority, but not veto-proof, by then..
Their party is in total disarray and they all know it. Putting it back together will take time so their immediate need is to hold it together while a conservative is in the administration and they may be able to advance some of the conservative causes. They can put the party back together again after a liberal comes back into power.
They could have begun this process (putting the party back together again) after the 2010 mid-terms, but they were hell-bent on making sure the first black president in our history went down in history as an abject failure. Imagine letting a black man succeed as president! That undoes 200 years of conservative beliefs and propaganda (a real life Monkey Trial all over again).
