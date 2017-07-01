Mike Kimel | July 1, 2017 8:56 am



I used to live in Little Rock, so waking up this morning to the news of the shooting in Little Rock was a bit of a shock. Fortunately, the expletive expletive who did the shooting was a bad shot and nobody got killed.

I don’t even know how to comment on this, though, so I’m going to just to put it up… This is a screenshot I just took from the night club’s website which shows the act that was performing last night. I guess what with the events of the last few hours it didn’t occur to anyone to take it down:



Click to embiggen.

There’s a video floating around (look for it yourself) showing the shooting. There were an awful lot of shots fired very, very quickly. No innocent bystander with another gun could have stopped the shooter before he killed quite a few people; the only saving grace is that the shooter was incompetent.

I don’t have much to add except that there must be some happy medium, some better outcome for a country than where we are now. We need to arrive at a point of where there are fewer guns that can shoot as quickly, or fewer such guns in the hands of people who would use them, or fewer people who would use them floating around. I suspect all of the above is the best option, but I have no practical ideas how to get there.