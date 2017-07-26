run75441 | July 26, 2017 5:13 pm



There is a lot of bad dialogue going on in the news these days. In my last three posts, I have tried to point out what can be passed by Repubs with just 51 votes and what requires 60 votes. Much thought being given to defunding Planned Parenthood and the Mandate(s). If Repubs chose to follow Reconciliation and not nuke it and/or the supermajority vote, both of the defunding and the elimination of the Mandate(s) are not going to happen. The Parliamentarian decided on 60 votes for each to pass.

“The discussions came as the Senate rejected 45-55 a straight repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay in implementation to allow Congress to work out a replacement. Seven Republicans opposed the measure.”

In the 2015 bill, Republicans had attempted to kill the mandate. The parliamentarian had ruled it could not be done in Reconciliation. “In 2015 the Senate revised the ACA repeal reconciliation bill passed by the House after the Parliamentarian ruled that it could not repeal the individual and employer mandates under the Byrd rule, amending the bill to repeal only the penalties imposed by the mandates.” This would require sixty votes to accomplish.

Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dean Heller, R-Nev.; John McCain, R-Ariz.; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, joined all Democrats to defeat the amendment, which would have given Congress two years to devise a replacement to the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

I do not have much more than this. I will update once I know more about this vote. If I can find out who voted how, I will post it.