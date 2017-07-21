Police Shootings by State v. Percent of the Population that is Black
After my recent post on police shootings I was curious and did some googling on the topic. By coincidence, right about that time Peter Moskos (i.e., Cop in the Hood) wrote this:
I looked at the Washington Post data of those shot and killed by police in 2015 and 2016 and broke it down by states with more and fewer African-Americans. States that are more than 10 percent African American include 21 states plus D.C. (198 million people, 18 percent black, 36 million blacks). There are 29 states less than 10 percent African American (126 million people, 6 percent black, 7 million blacks).
People, all people, are 1.6 times more likely, per capita, to be shot and killed by police in states that are less than 10 percent black compared to states more than 10 percent African American. Blacks are still more likely than whites, per capita to be shot overall. But this ratio (2.6:1) doesn’t change significantly based on how black a state is.
For both whites and blacks, the likelihood of being shot by police is greater in states with fewer blacks. And the difference is rather large. There are seven states less than two percent black. In 2015 and 2016, zero blacks were shot and killed in Maine, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana. But if you think cops don’t shoot people in these states, you’re wrong. Compared to the four states with the highest percentage of African-American (Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, and Maryland are more than 30 percent black), the overall rate of police-involved killings in states with few blacks is higher. And this is despite a lower rate of overall violence.
There’s more at the link, including his data. I haven’t had an opportunity to go through the numbers, but I am not seeing a reason to disbelieve them offhand. I have a couple of theories (which are not entirely unrelated to each other) as to what is going on, but I’m curious about what readers think.
As an aside… regular readers may recall my earlier look at Washington Post data on police killings which led me to conclude one or two things that don’t fit the narrative the media, to include the Washington Post, seems to like to support.
Salon: “Number of fatal shootings by police is expected to reach 1,000 for third year in a row”
“‘Police officers across the United States are on pace to fatally shoot 1,000 people in 2017, making it the third year in a row. During the first half of this year a total of 492 have already died at the hands of law enforcement, according to the Washington Post.
The numbers from 2017 are near identical to last year’s, however the number of unarmed people killed by police has dipped slightly so far this year. ‘These numbers show us that officer-involved shootings are constant over time,’ Geoffrey Alpert, a criminologist at the University of South Carolina who has studied police use of force, told the Post. ‘Some places go up, some go down, but it’s averaging out. This is our society in the 21st century.’”
Here is what the “Cop In The Hood” said:
“Recently I came across a breathless headline in Salon: ‘Number of fatal shootings by police is expected to reach 1,000 for third year.’ That’s an odd way to put it because A) it implies the number has been at a record high the past three years when B) this is only the third of three years the Washington Post has been counting and C) it’s not true.
According to the Washington Post data they cite, there were 991 people shot and killed by police in 2015 and 963 in 2016. The more accurate headline, as see in the actual Washington Post is: ‘Number of fatal shootings by police is nearly identical to last year.’ Well, that’s a bummer if one is trying to hype a crisis. Also ‘reach’ is not synonymous with ‘approach.’ But I’m not hear to quibble about the semantics of a few dozen deaths.”
If you follow what was said in Salon, the author is stating the numbers are averaging out to be ~ 1000 annually. The Cop in the Hood author has a tempest in a teapot going. Lets look at one paragraph and a sentence from his article.
“People, all people, are 1.6 times more likely, per capita, to be shot and killed by police in states that are less than 10 percent black compared to states more than 10 percent African American. Blacks are still more likely than whites, per capita to be shot overall. But this ratio (2.6:1) doesn’t change significantly based on how black a state is.
For both whites and blacks, the likelihood of being shot by police is greater in states with fewer blacks.”
Maybe I am wrong in how I read this; but, here is my take-away from his comments.
- The ratio of 2.6:1 blacks to white in any state whether >10% Black or <10% Black does not change much.
- Following on with the first point, blacks per capita are still more likely to be shot overall.
- All people are 1.6 times more likely to be shot and killed by police in a state with more white citizens and fewer black citizens and the ratio of 2.6:1 for black citizens remains the same?
Draw your own conclusion.