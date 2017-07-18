Open thread July 18, 2017 Dan Crawford | July 18, 2017 7:21 am Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
AN ALL TIME CLASSIC ROUNDUP OF FRACTURED SERVICES
The Lesson of the GOP Health Care Collapse: Make America Simpler Again
“Of course, this is far from the only tax-preferred savings account anyone wanting to maximize government largesse can employ. There are Coverdell Education Savings Accounts and 529 plans, both of which encourage saving for future schooling for children. There are three types of individual retirement accounts and simplified employee pensions for the self-employed. There are ABLE accounts for disability expenses, flexible spending accounts for dependent care or parking and transit reimbursement, and countless others I don’t have a good enough financial advisor to know about.
“All of these have their own complicated rules (check out this long explainer on HSAs): how much money you can pour in per year, how much you can take out and what you can do while it’s sitting there.
Instead of dozens of grants and loans and tax breaks for education, the government can simply make tuition at public colleges and universities free, and repayment for other expenses automatic rather than dealing with a middleman loan servicer. Instead of tax season stress, the government can send us our tax return, as it works in other countries, which we need only double-check and send back. Instead of having people juggle inadequate retirement accounts, the government could expand Social Security. Instead of gap insurance policies for Medicare, the government could just make Medicare cover what’s missing. In fact we could just put everyone on Medicare, saving all the burdens on the individual to update policies every year and continually search for the best deal. And instead of 18 different means-tested, segregated benefit programs, we could just give people a basic income and the guarantee of a job.”
“Dr. Gupta is correct in calling what was removed from the Senator’s brain “an abnormality.” It could also be described as “a lesion” or “a mass.” Although news articles called it “a blood clot,” it was sent to pathology to be reviewed under a microscope to see what was actually removed.
“Typically blood that is drained or removed from a body cavity is not examined under a microscope. Such detailed analysis is used for a tissue diagnosis. Meaning that there was likely something besides blood removed from the Senator’s brain.” (my emphasis)
Denis
regarding expanded Social Security and expanded Medicare
I agree with you, but there is a trap:
if you “expand” these programs by having “the government” (meaning “the rich”) pay for them, they will turn into welfare as we knew it.
instead we should “expand” both of them by redirecting the money ordinary workers pay for private (risky and expensive) retirement plans and health insurance.
that means “expanding” the Social Security (FICA) tax and the Medicare tax. This would be a hard sell, viciously fought by both “the rich” who should know better, and “the Left” who can never think of any solution to any problem but “tax the rich.”
so all we need is a genius politician like Franklin Roosevelt, to sell the idea to the public, and explain it quietly to “the rich” so all but the insane rich understand it.
You (we) should understand and expect to pay for all the normal costs of living (including retirement and health care). no doubt a decent society would find room for “charity” to deal with extraordinary events even if that “charity” was paid for out of general taxes. but that is very different from just “demanding” “the rich” “pay their fair share’ (which appears to mean that if someone makes ten times as much as i do, he should pay ten times as much for his groceries, and I should get mine for free… even if i am not “poor” by normal standards).
Paying for “expanded” Social Security (about twice the current level of benefits) would require about a doubling of the current level of FICA taxes. This is not unreasonable or unaffordable. Paying for “expanded” Medicare would require about double the current level of Medicare tax… not unreasonable or unaffordable… and probably the best way ordinary workers would have to pay for their retirement and health insurance… but the current mental state of the people suggest the sticker shock would kill them. They would never understand either that they would be saving money in the long run or that they could easily afford the “double” tax. (“Hey, MY money is for ME… so I can buy cool cars and exotic vacations. Retirement and health care should be free as a natural Right.”)
Coberly,
Why look at new revenues pay for expanding civility (calling it welfare is 2016 Clinton campaign donors’ jargon) in our society?
Why not look at cutting the money defending Salafis (including grounding the USAF tankers fueling Saudi F-15′s over Yemen) from the Shiites they have tromped for centuries?
If the US’ discretionary budget were lowered to 4% of GDP instead of 7% by cutting into the half the world’s war spending flowing through the pentagon you could have a more civil society (you can call it welfare, the unwarranted influence screed will).
Then the general welfare would be respected as if it were in the preamble.
Of course perpetual war funded through the 5 sided wind tunnel in Arlington Va sends a lot of profits to rich people, and safe, good paying, no issues when the engineering fails jobs to a large part of the top 5% earners.
And keeping ARAMCO’s golden royals safe is good for big oil and soccer mom’s 8 cylinder Mercedes’Post Comment