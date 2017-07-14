Open thread July 14, 2017 Dan Crawford | July 14, 2017 8:48 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
The 2017 Social Security Trustees Report is out.
It doesn’t show much change from last year (despite the “Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget” attemt to make it sound scary worse).
You can still “save Social Security” by raising your own payroll “tax” (money you will get back with interest) by one tenth of one percent per year for about the next ten years, then at decreasing intervals after that. That’s about a dollar per week in today’s terms.
Or you could raise your own tax about 1.4% all at once (and no more for the next seventy five years). That might sound like a lot, but it isn’t. It’s 14 dollars a week out of a thousand dollar per week paycheck, and it will pay you back enough to live for an additional two (or more) years in retirement… about 40,000 dollars.
Or you could wait until about 2035 and raise your own tax about 2% all at once, and no more essentially forever.
There are some differences among these in who pays, and when, and how much compared to how much they will be making at the time, but essentially the total cost is the same for all of them: it’s the cost of paying for your own retirement.
That cost will be higher than in the past because you will be living longer, and not necessarily able to work longer. And the cost will be higher as a percent of income because your income is not projected to grow as fast as it has in the past.
It’s as if the price of bread goes up but your salary doesn’t. You still need the bread, so you budget for it. After the initial “shock” it’s no big deal and you forget about it.
I’ll try to have more to say about this in a few days, but I thought it important to at least suggest to those willing to listen than the scary stuff they are likely to hear is not necessarily so. You can find out the facts by reading the Report (not the Summary), and using a pencil to calculate what the numbers mean to YOU.
That 12 Trillion Dollar unfunded deficit, divided by 200 million taxpayers, divided by 75 years is…800 dollars per year per taxpayer, or 15 dollars per week. Detailed calculations take a little longer, but the result is essentially the same.
I say “essentially” because these figures are estimates to start with so there is no point in carrying them out to two decimal places, but there are people who read this blog who get hysterical over the difference between 80 cents per week and a dollar per week. Or take “a gradual increase in the tax of about a dollar per week per year while incomes are going up over ten dollars per week” to mean “a tax increase ever every year! we’re all going to die!”Post Comment