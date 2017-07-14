Nation “Too Broke” for Universal Healthcare to Spend $406 Billion More on F-35
(Photo: Forsvarsdepartementet/flickr/cc)
The nation’s most expensive weapons program isn’t done showing U.S. taxpayers how much it will ultimately cost them, with Bloomberg reporting Monday that the F-35 fighter jet budget is now predicted to jump by a cool $27 billion.
“Think about [F-35's] $405 billion price tag when a family member dies of a preventable disease. Get angry.”
Though the estimated future cost of the program had previously hovered at a mind-boggling $379 billion, an updated draft that could be submitted to Congress as early as today will reportedly exceed $406 billion—a nearly 7 percent increase.
The new cost increases may come as a hit to President Donald Trump, who has bragged about his ability to get weapons manufacturers to offer the Pentagon “better deals.”
Let’s see. Back in the ’80s, when I was current in this kind of thing, Ronald Reagan and company spent something like a trillion dollars (at most — in today’s money) buying 2250 F-16s, 750 F-15s (high/low mix), 700 F-14s, 400 FA-18s, 700 A-10s (anti-tank).
I was all for modernization (e.g., M1 tank); we can afford anything we need. The Russians had an unbelievable 180 armored divisions (50,000 tanks they could man; not sitting in a mothball yard!), 10 airborne divisions, something like 10,000 fighters (maybe 20,000; don’t remember for sure), hundreds (300?) of (mostly conventional) submarines. Needed 11 time zones just to stack all this stuff.
Russian army divisions then divided into first, second and third category. First, 75% active, ready to one week; second, 50%, ready in month; third, 25%, ready three months. Units of 90 tank divisions active!
Now the Russkies are planning to buy 2,400 of their latest super tank. Whew; almost go scared.
My question: who are we supposed to fight with trillions of dollars (I’ve heard four trillion) worth of new fighter planes. Are the Martians going to attack?!Post Comment