Morals and income
Via Brad DeLong comes two posts with observations that add to the discussion on our observations of the economic conditions driven by human nature:
Paul Krugman points us to this notion:
…and how that was the root cause of America’s poverty…. The social dysfunction was clearly real. But was it cause or effect? William Julius Wilson, in When Work Disappears, famously argued that it was a symptom: good jobs in inner cities, where African-American men could take them, went away, and the cultural changes followed. So, how could you test that hypothesis? Well, here’s an experiment: change the structure of the economy in such a way that a large class of white men—say, white men without a college degree—similarly lose access to good jobs. If Wilson was right, we’d expect to see a sharp decline in stable marriages, a rise in unwed births, growing drug use, and other forms of social disruption. And that is, in fact, exactly what happened: William Julius Wilson was right.
Which makes it remarkable to see people look at that very evidence and say that it shows that the real problem isn’t money, it’s values…
This does not contradict what Mike points to in the post on self control, but does complicate the picture.
Dan,
If the breakdown of the African American family values that Krugman is talking about began in the 1960s, then I suspect the problem is a different one than Krugman described. I believe in the 1960s there was a lot of opportunity for African Americans to get jobs in the cities. But I believe (I am not a historian, much less of that era) strong stable businesses in the Black community – Black Main Street, as it were – was already in decline.
I suspect if we are tying posts together, Steve’s post this morning goes farther toward explaining the issue than Krugman. But even Steve’s post doesn’t get there entirely – the 1960s was the period in which Welfare and Great Society spending began to rise, after all.
I suspect the breakdown the Black family that Moynihan was talking about is tied more to the decline of Black Main Street, which would be predictable from Steve’s post. And I suspect the breakdown of the White family that we have been observing more recently is tied to the decline of the (non-Black) Main Street. The disappearance of factory jobs makes the breakdown worse, but cutting off the heads of the pillars of the communities (while city jobs were still increasing) is where it started, as far as I can see.
I disagree, it does contradict him.
I disagree, it does contradict him.

And the complication inherent in this discussion it what makes it possible for such racist drivel to be hidden as serious thought.