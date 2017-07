Dan Crawford | July 28, 2017 6:04 pm



James Kwak writes Introductory economics can be more misleading than it is helpful (originally in Atlantic magazine). Tim Worstall responds with James Kwak sure doesn’t understand the economics of the minimum wage.

Peter Dorman explains Why you should never use a supply and demand diagram for labor markets.

Richard Wolff notes he thinks the debate is a distraction Beyond the minimum wage debate