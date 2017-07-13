run75441 | July 13, 2017 7:29 pm



Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate are not satisfied with the Tom Price appointed CBO chief, who insists that there are four fingers in front of his face and apparently won’t make numbers up to help take away health insurance from 22 million people.

So Mitch McConnell and the Republicans will rely upon, and I am not making this up, “ALTERNATIVE SCORING” to further the Ted Cruz amendment to Obamacare repeal through the Senate. Republicans are expecting it will take weeks to get the scoring from the CBO.

Repubs are running out of time to repeal the ACA and achieve tax reform under reconciliation. The budget year ends EOM September. If the ACA is not repealed by then, it has to wait until next budget year. You can not do two reconciliations in one year and the other one is tax reform.

McConnell To Use Alternative Scoring for Healthcare Bill, Crooks and Liars, Frances Langum, July 13, 2017