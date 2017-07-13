McConnell Again on Healthcare
Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate are not satisfied with the Tom Price appointed CBO chief, who insists that there are four fingers in front of his face and apparently won’t make numbers up to help take away health insurance from 22 million people.
So Mitch McConnell and the Republicans will rely upon, and I am not making this up, “ALTERNATIVE SCORING” to further the Ted Cruz amendment to Obamacare repeal through the Senate. Republicans are expecting it will take weeks to get the scoring from the CBO.
Repubs are running out of time to repeal the ACA and achieve tax reform under reconciliation. The budget year ends EOM September. If the ACA is not repealed by then, it has to wait until next budget year. You can not do two reconciliations in one year and the other one is tax reform.
McConnell To Use Alternative Scoring for Healthcare Bill, Crooks and Liars, Frances Langum, July 13, 2017
And he’s apparently telling “moderates” not to worry about medicaid because a future Congress will prevent the cuts.
Personally ( think the whole House and Senate “repeal/replace” is a ruse to keep the faithful base thinking they mean it, but since if it were to pass they’ll almost certainly (I would say absolutely) lose a Senate majority and even more seats in the House in the mid-terms and they can’t afford for that risk with a conservative dumbo in the white house.
So it appears to be something the conservative right want’s to pass but the GOP in composite can’t afford to let it pass so it won’t. McConnell is a master politician, don’t forget. The excuse will be “xxxxx” and that will suffice. It will be brought back out in another modified but won’t pass form again in the campaign for the mid-terms in July next year.
That’s been my assumption since day one of the new administration and majority GOP senate. It’s still my assumption. It’s a ruse.
If the GOP wants to sacrifice Trump in 2020 to a Dem president, then they’ll pass a draconian health care bill after the mid-terms in 2019 and let the next congress and president try to fix it again, which will be nearly impossible unless the 2020 election pulls a House and Senate Dem majority again with a Dem President .. which, imo, is unlikely until at least 2024.
So they’ll pass some draconian health care bill in 2019, since imo, Trump can’t win another election anyway (if he even survives his first term). Besides they can always impeach Trump and install Pence anytime they want… which is what I think they’ll do before the 2020 campaign season begins.
Think big picture. And who is in the Dem arsenal for a Presidential candidate in 2020? When does the next potential Dem candidate become apparent? Bernie’s too old & too far left to win a general election. He’s a perfect cheerleader to keep the left in hopes, but not a general election winner imo…. besides he’s a northerner.
LT,
Did you ever hear of Bernie before he ran for Pres? Anyone not named Clinton will win. The key is the congress. Always has been. Always will be.Post Comment