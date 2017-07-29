Lack of Hope in America: The High Costs of Being Poor in a Rich Land
Yves here. While this article gives a very good high-level summary about how inequality is becoming institutionalized in American and the costs to those who see themselves as having lost the most, I wonder about the emphasis on hope as a remedy. Perhaps this is such a strong cultural bias in the US that there’s no escaping it as a motivator for most people. But I take to heart the interpretation of the Pandora’s Box myth that Hope being at the bottom of the box of all the evils she let loose was not a show of mercy by the gods, but simply a torment in disguise.
It’s not hard to imagine that the psychological damage done by loss of mobility and the relative status decline of lower-middle class individuals, particularly in rural areas, is made worse by media. Not only does TV show how the better-off half lives, TV and the movies regularly depict characters living in better circumstances than the incomes that go with their jobs would allow. One reason is that it’s almost impossible to shoot a scene in anything smaller than a pretty big room, so Americans (outside those meant to be upper class) in movies and TV look better housed than they generally would be in their real lives. And of course they all have great teeth.
Lack of Hope in America: The High Costs of Being Poor in a Rich Land is worth a quick read but I agree it is only a conversation starter for this blog. However, how our expectations are set and what we ascribe to ourselves and others is telling.
A little John Adams plus an interpretation. I have a whole paper on this.
“The poor man’s conscience is clear . . . he does not feel guilty and has no reason to . . . yet, he is ashamed. Mankind takes no notice of him. He rambles unheeded.
In the midst of a crowd; at a church; in the market . . . he is in as much obscurity as he would be in a garret or a cellar.
He is not disapproved, censured, or reproached; he is not seen . . . To be wholly overlooked, and to know it, are intolerable.” John Adams
For the poor white man in the 19th century, poverty added the injury of being socially invisible when compared to a man of wealth or prominence. Society not acknowledging their presence created a class of insignificance effectively shamed into oblivion as a class not worthy of notice. Adams did not speak of the black man and Slavery took it one step further creating a stigma worst than that of poverty and more shame inducing. Slaves were economic chattel to be disposed of at the discretion of their owners without observance of their being at a separate class lower than that of the poorest white man. While not as overt in the 20th century, the distinction of black slave versus poor white man has kept the class system alive and well in the US in the development of a discriminatory informal caste system. This distraction of a class level lower than the poorest of the white has kept them from concentrating on the disproportionate, and growing, distribution of wealth and income in the US. For the lower class, an allowed luxury, a place in the hierarchy and a sure form of self esteem insurance.
“Hope” or measures thereof are but symptoms of causes. Until there is reason to address the causes, the symptoms remain or get worse.
Not coincidentally, the maps shown in the Yves article are very illuminating in relation to causes. If reason to address the causes depends on voters attitudes and if the maps are also an indication of voters attitudes then its pretty clear that the U.S. is trapped in a death spiral. Hope will not bring us out of it.
The U.S. general public keeps saying it doesn’t want a racist based class society, but it doesn’t vote that way. So either a major change in our political system must occur, or a serious enough problem must develop to change attitudes.
As far as the latter is concerned, the Civil War wasn’t serious enough, the Great Depression wasn’t serious enough, and the recent Great Recession just exacerbated things more.
Our political system hasn’t change though…. so from an empirical view of the solutions it looks to me like the political system is what has to change. I’m not sure how an entrenched system can change itself. In that sense perhaps then it can’t so IF that’s the case the political system will only change by externalities.
The system either get’s fixed or it persists and we continue down the primrose path as before, sinking deeper into a racist class based system..
