Fourth of July open thread July 4, 2017 Dan Crawford | July 4, 2017 9:39 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
California shills – around the block
Last week I predicted that more than enough registered voters in California would line up around the block to put an initiative on the ballot to make union busting a felony. Based on: 5% of previous governor’s race voters (365,000) needed to succeed — and — 45% nationally earning $15/hr or less – and – 45% nationally down from 15% income share to 10% over two generations (California wages higher, but prices too).
Down one-third of share of twice (due to productivity growth) as much per person income since 1968 is better off absolutely – but people compare their situation to others – and since incomes are on a slope and 10-15% are actually below 1968 in absolute terms (today’s $7.25/hr fed min wage compared to 1968’s $11.45/hr fed min wage).
https://data.bls.gov/cgi-bin/cpicalc.pl?cost1=1.60&year1=196802&year2=201705
Shill effect: when I was a street peddler in Manhattan and the Bronx around 1970 I noticed that you could sit for ten minutes waiting for somebody to buy something – but when someone did, four other people would shell out too. Why some sellers use shills to pretend to buy.
I’m not suggesting anything like fooling people with fake lines around the block. No; I’m just suggesting setting up long lines to sign ahead of time as a graphic way to make a point –the kind of point the cameras love on the six-o’clock news. We could start make-believe lines before the initiative is legally written up (couldn’t fool anybody with that) just to get the idea going (around the block :-]).
* * * * * *
On a medical blog the other day I read a doctor saying that (where he lives) doctors cannot combine to negotiate wages with hospitals unless they are employees – due to anti-trust legislation. I added that this would not be true if the doctors were negotiating with a giant conglomerate like Blue Cross. There would be no power imbalance there in favor of the doctors (more likely the other way around) – so the state could not infringe on their collective bargaining rights. This is not a policy option for state legislatures– collective bargaining is First Amendment protected freedom of association.
Many people think states cannot impose criminal sanctions on union busting because of federal preemption – that the federal government has carved out labor union regulation for itself and under our system the states must stay out.
But, Congress cannot bar states from shielding labor organizing from being over powered and muscled aside by management when there is no effective federal protection (leading to 6% union density in the private economy when surveys say 50% would union up if they could). This is not a policy option for Congress – collective bargaining is a First Amendment protected freedom of association.
* * * * * *
Should (a future Democratic) Congress suddenly wake up and come up with some actually effective protection for organizing, would that mean that state prosecutions will automatically cease to exist legally on the effective date of the federal legislation?
No; some interested parties would, first, have to go to court to contest the overlapping jurisdictions. The only opposition to overlapping prosecutions of union busting will be union busters who have been convicted. Even assuming busters win their day in court and nullify their state convictions– we can still prosecute them in federal. Any nullification of state law will come too late for violators.Post Comment