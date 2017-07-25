run75441 | July 25, 2017 10:48 pm



The first vote in the Senate to amend the PPACA was rejected.

By 57-43 — including nine GOP defectors — it blocked a wide-ranging proposal by McConnell to erase and replace much of the statute. It included language by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, letting insurers sell cut-rate policies with skimpy coverage, plus an additional $100 billion to help states ease out-of-pocket costs for people losing Medicaid sought by Midwestern moderates including Rob Portman, R-Ohio.”

Senate blocks proposal to repeal ‘Obamacare’