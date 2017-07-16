Bizarro World
At least 40 Republican Senators and possibly the critical 50 have decided to stand up to the lobbyists, the interest groups and big business. They are willing to vote for the Cruz amended BCRA which would not just repeal Obamacare, but also destroy US individual market health insurance. If they do so, they stand up to many of the most powerful lobbies including the AMA and the AARP (but not the NRA or AIPAC). Most importantly, they reject the very firm claims and fierce arguments of the relevant health insurance industry lobby AHIP
AHIP (and BCBS) wrote an extraodinarily passionate and detailed letter to the Senate which included “this provision will lead to far fewer, if any, coverage options for consumers who purchase their plan in the individual market. As a result, millions of more individuals will become uninsured.” Notice the future indicative (which I will never ever use). The claim is definite and made with absolute confidence. They express 100% confidence that enacting the reform (with the Cruz amendment) will cause a disaster.
The amazing thing is that AHIP is demanding that its members be regulated. They are asserting that they will damage the country if allowed ““As healthy people move to the less-regulated plans, those with significant medical needs will have no choice but to stay in the comprehensive plans, and premiums will skyrocket for people with preexisting conditions”. This correctly asserts that AHIP members will cherry pick if they are allowed to. AHIP correctly assumes that AHIP members will destroy the health insurance system for short term gain if allowed. It’s like a
serial killer cherry picker writing “stop me before I medically underwrite again”.
It is bizarre for an industry to demand regulation to protect consumers from them. The suspicion must be that the concern for the general public is an excuse for support for regulation which helps incumbents or limits competition. The second Bizarre thing is that I personally don’t doubt the sincerity of the lobbyists advocating regulation in the public interest of the members of the lobby. For one thing, their claims are obviously correct and at least an overwhelming majority of independent experts agree. In fact, I haven’t read a defence of the Cruz amendment by ultra hack Avik Roy (I think there is one by uber hack Stephen Moore). I don’t think that an honest case can be made that an industry lobby isn’t sincerely acting (this time) in what it’s officers consider to be the public interest.
But strangeness beyond strangeness, it seems possible that 50 GOP Senators will ignore all serious independent analysis and all of the relevant interest groups. I don’t recall the last time so many Republicans seriously considered standing up to big business. I don’t think it is really surprising that Republicans finally say no to an interest group when that interest group says the public must be protected from the socially damaging profit seeking which shareholders will fore on them.
Everything is updide down in Bizarro World.
According to this
https://thinkprogress.org/third-republican-senator-lashes-out-at-mcconnell-f3ea8b5efce8?ref=yfp
Ron. Johnson (R-WI) has now stated he will vote against a motion to proceed to a vote. That makes it 3 R’s who will vote against a motion to proceed (Rand Paul and Susan Collins being the other two).
After Johnson made that public declaration on local TV in Wisconsin then at 10:22 pm McConnell announced he is putting off the vote again until McCain is back from eye – surgery in Arizona.
Apparently McConnell assumes he can shift Johnson back or get Paul or Collins to sign on before McCain get’s back to DC.
Also purely speculatively, if none of the GOP senators are swayed by the industry’s declaration that the new bill will decimate coverage by their invoking high premiums, then i would have to conclude that the Senators know that the industry’s declaration is just a form of public propaganda for public consumption so that they aren’t “blamed” if the bill passes. They’ll simply say “we told the Senate we opposed the bill. What more could we do?”
I can’t recall if there was every a time in the history of private enterprise when a for-profit industry ever opposed a law that allowed them to make a greater profit. So they only oppose it in the public’s eye… and the Senators know the industrtry doesn’t actually oppose it and so the GOP will still get oodle’s’s and gobs of funding from the health care insurance providers.
Ron Johnson (R-Wi) isn’t up for re-election in 2018 mid-terms but his last election in 2016 he won with only 50.2% of the vote. So he has to walk a thin line to keep his seat in the 2020 election.. in other words he’s among the most vulnerable tea party conservatives in the 2020 election.
This makes him, imo, McConnell’s perfect pick for a 3rd GOP senator to oppose the new health care bill. . which is my own conjecture that the GOP can’t afford to let this bill pass before the 2018 mid-terms… so it can only pass in 2019 or 2020 before the campaign season get’s fully underway … but that will depend on the 2018 mid-terms .. a gage of public voting sentiment on how to legislate if they maintain the Senate majority after 2018.
I find it quite interesting that Johnson switched his position on voting to proceed with the vote again at the last minute. First he opposed proceeding with the original Senate version, then he said he would vote to proceed on the current version, and then he said today (July 15) he wouldn’t vote to proceed with the health care vote.
His decision makes 3 GOP senators who will not vote to proceed to bring the health care vote to the floor. 48 Dems + 3 R’s = 51 opposed to bringing the vote to the floor McCain’s absence is superfluous.
Firms will offer plans their customers want to buy and “Cruz” plans would have plenty of customers. Some would get burned with too little protection, but many would not. And the reasons this should be prohibited are what, exactly? If the country for some reason absolutely needs to consider health insurance as a public utility instead of a business of private contracts, then do that directly. If private contract between A and B is equitable in the judgement of A and B, why interfere with it?
Eric,
You have to stop with this mindless, unproven GOP drivel you are spouting on at least two blogs.
You want to claim ” Some would get burned with too little protection, but many would not. And the reasons this should be prohibited are what, exactly?”
then back it up with proof your claims are correct, in the same manner that people who know your thoughts are insanely wrong(y’know like, insurance advocacy groups, economists, etc.”) have shown.
Getting old, pal.Post Comment