Being Prepared and One Person’s Memories . . .
It has been a long time since I participated in Scouting events. Never been to a Jamboree; although, we did take a bunch into the Pubelos for a hike and rafting on the Arkansas. Hiking up the mountain in a cold rain certainly showed who was prepared to meet the elements of being outdoors with minimum shelter. Those of us who had fleece jackets, rain gear, and equipment stowed in water resistant packs were almost prepared for anything, which could happen weather-wise.
Preparedness has taken a new meaning today. The politics of the country have demanded such from we as adults as well as boys and young men who listened to a speech given by a President under fire. After listening to the President speech some such as “ James Oates, a 44-year-old assistant Scoutmaster on New York’s Long Island” believe Scouting is just about “growing strong, independent, entrepreneurial young men” and giving them experiences so they can make their own decisions.
There are always decisions to be made in life; but, Mr. Trumps complaints at a Scout event is neither the time and place for them. Besides, Trump’s complaints are false.
One always has to be prepared for the prospect of “fake news. Mark Twain had his fill when a competing newspaper reported of his ill health and loss of mental clarity. “ June 2, 1897, beneath the headline, ‘Mark Twain Amused,’ the Journal skewered the Herald’s story and offered Twain’s timeless denial: ‘The report of my death was an exaggeration.’” History has it a cousin J.R Clemmons was ill. There are always those times when the news has been skewed due to be the last person at the receiving end. In Trump’s case, everything is declared fake unless he says it and even then, what he says is mostly wrong or made up.
Trump ridicules former President Obama and the ACA to the crowd before him. There is no decision making to be made when it comes to helping and caring for other people. This is part of the Scout Law to help other people at all times and the Scout Oath. It does not become a political exception or a decision to be made as Mr. Oates would have us believe or as Trump falsely comments about. One has to wonder about who in Trump’s audience will lose the healthcare on his account and false information disseminated. Healthcare for all is a moral obligation for this industrialized and wealthy country.
Scouting is not just a “cocktail party with all the hottest people in New York” attending, it is supposed to incorporate everyone whether hot or not, etc. With that message to his audience, Trump is carving out what he believes the population of this country should be today. If you do not fit, you do not belong here.
“A Scout is trustworthy, loyal and we could use some more of that (loyalty) I could tell you that.” We could also use some Truthfulness, which is also a part of the Scout Law. I am not saying “more” truthfulness; I am saying we need truthfulness from Mr. Trump.
If you get a chance, go and listen to this speech. This is a speech for all times, a lesson in how to purposely not recognize your audience for who they are, ignore them, and give a speech meant for others to suit your political agenda.
Really makes you realize — maybe “diagnosable” — that this guy has lost touch with where he is; with reality at some serious level.
Dennis:
I am not sure why you can only write a comment for a few seconds. Dan did check and could not find anything wrong. I have not heard other complain about it. I will post on it.
As an Eagle Scout, this speech disgusts me more than most of his. He promised not to be “political,” but was so 30 seconds in and basically did not stop from there.
Barkley:
I was always a part of it in the fifties, into the sixties pre-USMC, and later with my sons and daughter. There are a lot of fond memories of doing things with Scout Masters and my dad. My boys especially knew I would not pass them if they did not do the requirements and know the skills required. Since I learned how to rig rope scaffolds, splice rope, and tie knots from my dad; they all learned how to do so from me.
Here is a man (Trump) who could have an incredible amount of influence on younger males. Even when given a chance to change how he appears to adults by being that adult male who can be looked up to, an example to follow, and believed in today by young males; Trump fails miserably on so simple a task. So few chances like this exist today to be a role model for so many.
My oldest son was an Eagle Scout, the younger boy a Life Scout, and I was a Star Scout besides being an Assistant Scout Master. My Scout Master taught me how to shoot which helped me immensely in the later sixties while serving. That skill and the many others I learned helped me survive. Thank you for your comment.
Perhaps it’s time for the BSA to change their slogan from “Be Prepared” to “Be Prepped”.
Run,
Trump could not and can never be an adult male that the young could look up to. It’s just not possible for him do to the person and personality he is.
That people keep expecting other wise is the thing that most concerns me about our nation.
Trump is an egocentric personality to the n’th degree. Asking him to do as you suggest was an opportunity for him is like asking a person with no legs to walk. Only it’s worse, because a person with no legs will at least accept help in some form so that they can ambulate or at a minimum be mobile.
Trump's personality does not allow him to recognize when he needs help thus he can not recognize what it is to help or how to help or when the need for help is present.