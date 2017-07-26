run75441 | July 26, 2017 10:55 am



It has been a long time since I participated in Scouting events. Never been to a Jamboree; although, we did take a bunch into the Pubelos for a hike and rafting on the Arkansas. Hiking up the mountain in a cold rain certainly showed who was prepared to meet the elements of being outdoors with minimum shelter. Those of us who had fleece jackets, rain gear, and equipment stowed in water resistant packs were almost prepared for anything, which could happen weather-wise.

Preparedness has taken a new meaning today. The politics of the country have demanded such from we as adults as well as boys and young men who listened to a speech given by a President under fire. After listening to the President speech some such as “ James Oates, a 44-year-old assistant Scoutmaster on New York’s Long Island” believe Scouting is just about “growing strong, independent, entrepreneurial young men” and giving them experiences so they can make their own decisions.

There are always decisions to be made in life; but, Mr. Trumps complaints at a Scout event is neither the time and place for them. Besides, Trump’s complaints are false.

One always has to be prepared for the prospect of “fake news. Mark Twain had his fill when a competing newspaper reported of his ill health and loss of mental clarity. “ June 2, 1897, beneath the headline, ‘Mark Twain Amused,’ the Journal skewered the Herald’s story and offered Twain’s timeless denial: ‘The report of my death was an exaggeration.’” History has it a cousin J.R Clemmons was ill. There are always those times when the news has been skewed due to be the last person at the receiving end. In Trump’s case, everything is declared fake unless he says it and even then, what he says is mostly wrong or made up.

Trump ridicules former President Obama and the ACA to the crowd before him. There is no decision making to be made when it comes to helping and caring for other people. This is part of the Scout Law to help other people at all times and the Scout Oath. It does not become a political exception or a decision to be made as Mr. Oates would have us believe or as Trump falsely comments about. One has to wonder about who in Trump’s audience will lose the healthcare on his account and false information disseminated. Healthcare for all is a moral obligation for this industrialized and wealthy country.

Scouting is not just a “cocktail party with all the hottest people in New York” attending, it is supposed to incorporate everyone whether hot or not, etc. With that message to his audience, Trump is carving out what he believes the population of this country should be today. If you do not fit, you do not belong here.

“A Scout is trustworthy, loyal and we could use some more of that (loyalty) I could tell you that.” We could also use some Truthfulness, which is also a part of the Scout Law. I am not saying “more” truthfulness; I am saying we need truthfulness from Mr. Trump.

If you get a chance, go and listen to this speech. This is a speech for all times, a lesson in how to purposely not recognize your audience for who they are, ignore them, and give a speech meant for others to suit your political agenda.