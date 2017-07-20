Via US News:

Less than half of recently polled Trump supporters believe Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer, despite the president’s eldest son admitting he attended the controversial meeting.The latest survey from Public Policy Polling finds that only 45 percent of Trump voters believe Trump Jr. attended a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya

In spite of confirmation from Trump Jr. himself, 32 percent of respondents said the meeting didn’t happen and 24 percent said they’re not sure.