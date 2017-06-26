run75441 | June 26, 2017 9:16 pm



CBPP has this pictorial analysis of the increased premiums resulting from the Senate version of the AHCA for a 60 year old at 350% FPL with an ACA Silver plan. “For a 60-year-old with income of 350 percent of the poverty level (about $42 ,000 today) facing the average premium on HealthCare.gov, out-of-pocket premiums would jump by an estimated $4,994. Premiums would rise by $ 2,022 for a 45-year-old at this income level, and fall by $75 for a 30-year-old. Premiums would rise by $2,694 for a 60-year old with income of 300 percent of the poverty line, and by $1,903 for a 60-year old with income of 150 percent of the poverty line.”

The Senate AHCA Bill increases Premium Costs .

A sixty year old slightly above 350% FPL would face the loss of thousands of dollars in tax credits. Presently, the ACA covers up to 400% FPL and limits how much can be charged for age to 300%. The AHCA goes to 500% and reduces the subsidy coverage to 350% FPL.

Senate AHCA also eliminates subsidies for those between 350% and 400% FPL resulting in $thousand of dollars in cost for those in the Individuals Market.

Senate Bill Still Cuts Tax Credits, Increases Premiums and Deductibles for Marketplace Consumers CBPP, Aviva Aron-Dine and Tara Straw, June 25, 2017