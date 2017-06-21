Rethinking rural hospitals
Via Journel of American Medical Association (JAMA) is an invitation us to keep looking at the plight of rural hospitals in light of decreasing rural population. Dr. Diana Mason writes:
But other rural communities, home to nearly 20% of the US population, are not so fortunate. Since 2010, 78 of the more than 2150 rural nonspecialty US hospitals have closed. While the closure rate has recently declined, the proportion of financially struggling rural hospitals has increased. When a rural hospital closes, the economic losses can devastate an already stressed community through loss of health care workers, emergency services, and primary care capacity, as well as higher unemployment and lower per-capita income, a drop in housing values, poorer health, and increasing health disparities.
…
Why are rural hospitals at higher risk of closure than urban hospitals? George Pink, PhD, Deputy Director of the North Carolina Rural Health Research Program, sees 3 main contributors:
- Market factors. Rural areas tend to have poorer population health, higher unemployment rates, and stiffer competition from other hospitals
- Hospital factors. These include low occupancy rates, lack of physician coverage, deteriorating facilities, and patient safety concerns
- Financial factors. From 2012 to 2014, for example, rural hospitals averaged a 2% operating margin, compared with 5.9% for urban hospitals
I did not see it in this post, but a major factor in funding for rural hospitals, especially in poorer areas, is Medicaid funding. In almost every state, hospital groups have been among the strongest advocates of expanding Medicaid. I know that in Virginia several have closed that might have stayed open if the state had seen to expand Medicaid, which it did not. Without doubt, an increase in rural hospital closures would be an outcome if indeed Congress and Trump succeed in eliminating the ACA expansion of Medicaid or even cut it back further than that, which there seems to be talk of.
Barkley:
Just to add to your comment. The ACA started to cut back on reimbursing hospitals (starts at >15% of cost) for the uninsured because people would have Medicaid to pay for it. As you know, many states did not expand Medicaid and the process for cutting back still went on. The average bill is ~$2,000 of which 60% is usually paid by the patient and other sources. 40% left over is still a big hit in states without Medicaid.
The real question is how far to the next hospital? 10 miles versus 100 miles is a big difference. since many studies show that the more a procedure is performed in a hospital the better the hospital is the agruement for small hospital is not there. Now for level 1 trauma centers your likley to have to go 100 miles in most rural areas for example. You also see this in that towns on the modern frontier (Edwards and Real counties in Tx) there are no Ob/Gyn services so most folk go to San Antonio or San Angelo for these services. It does mean that helicopter evac is more often needed however.Post Comment