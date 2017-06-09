Dan Crawford | June 9, 2017 5:00 am
I read stuff from KevinMD every day — a web site where medical doctors post their opinions. Doctors are under the impression — they have be “authoritatively” directed that individual physicians (as opposed to doctors employed by organizations) may not legally combine to bargain over wages — that would supposedly violate anti-trust laws.
True enough the way the law is enforced — if, the big if, they combine to set prices for individual patients.
Not true, as I tried to explain on the blog, if combining to bargain with a giant actor on the other side of the table, like Blue Cross. Not of matter of policy choice either: the First Amendment protects freedom of association to bargain collectively from government interference. As long as there is no compelling rationale to impose anti-trust — no need to protect the market from being muscled John D. Rockefeller style; as long as there is a fair balance of power — the law may not intervene.
