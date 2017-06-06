Open thread June 6, 2017 Dan Crawford | June 6, 2017 5:58 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Anyone read Thomas Picketty’s “Capital in the Twenty-First Century”?
Thousands Of Cab Owners Will Go Bankrupt In Fight With Uber, Lyft: Report
* * *
Have seen this elsewhere. Apparently Uber is burning through start-up investor money like crazy in deliberate hope of putting taxis out of business. At which triumphal moment I guess then they will raise their fares (which they have not hesitated to do in rush hour) up to today’s taxi rates — w/o the unnecessary expense of obeying the law of course. It’s just a very old fashioned John D. Rockefeller monopoly play.
It's apparently a question of who can hang on. Probably rich investors — who will eat anyway.