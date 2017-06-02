Dan Crawford | June 2, 2017 9:51 am
Unemployment is down because labor participation is down. In a month when job growth is still exceeding the rate needed to meet the increasing population, why are so many people dropping out?
Arne – excellent question – Why are so many people dropping out?
In May the number of people who dropped out of the workforce totaled a whopping 608,000. The total that have dropped out is now at 94.98 million.
WTF?
Was it really 608 or was it an annual pace of 608. I haven’t looked, honest question.
J.G. It was the monthly change. The number of people not in the labor force soared to 94.983 million, up from 94.375 million in April.
There is a lot of statistical noise in the monthly numbers. But there is something here that is significant.
http://cepr.net/blogs/cepr-blog/job-growth-slows-sharply-in-may dean baker
