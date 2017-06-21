One Ohio Town’s Immigration Clash, Down in the Actual Muck
NYT has an interesting article that might provide readers with the details of not only immigration but labor, food supply, agriculture in a mixed reaction to such issues. I also wonder if planting went smoothly, for instance, as the details of lives get lost in the simplicities of bumper sticker, all or none politics. This is of course only one small sector of of an economy affected by immigration but sometimes a story offers much insight if I ask the right questions as it develops and figure out what this city boy doesn’t know. How could this community come to terms with its problems and strengths?
For decades, the farmers have relied on migrant labor from spring to fall. Depending on how quickly they work, field workers can earn up to $18 an hour, compared with Ohio’s $8.15 minimum hourly wage. Many return year after year to do the strenuous seasonal work, sometimes in temperatures that soar to 100 degrees. (Local residents largely steer clear.)
Seven in 10 field workers nationwide are undocumented, according to estimates by the American Farm Bureau Federation. In Willard, it is probably no different.
“Without the Hispanic labor force, we wouldn’t be able to grow crops,” said Ben Wiers, a great-grandson of the pioneer Henry Wiers, who bought five acres here in 1896, noting that he considers many workers at Wiers Farms, which cultivates more than 1,000 acres of produce under the Dutch Maid label, to be friends.
But beefed-up border enforcement has slowed the flow of workers who enter the country illegally. Last year, a shortage forced Mr. Wiers and the other growers to leave millions of dollars’ worth of produce in the fields.
Many cross and pick crops, which doesn’t seem to be at serious odds with the American workforce. But they go on to be roofers or drywallers or other occupations where their presence does pressure natives. In some ways it is hard to get upset over this because these people tend to work very hard at whatever the are asked to do. But just as a reference, working really hard for about the same wage is just another way of undercutting native labor. Are employers willing to pay $6/hour more to Americans if they work as hard as illegals? Almost never is my observation and I sit within 2 miles of American manufacturers that have routinely been using illegal immigrants for close to 20 years. In fact they would be less inclined to use Americans even if the productivity and wages were identical because the workers’ comp is always much less if you rely on workers who just will never, ever file.
Do you live in a “right-to-work” state?
Bub but but, just think how all those wannabe illegal farm works have managed to avoid getting exploited by this? One has to be grateful for such outcomes. They have clearly been done a very large favor.
Of course, one could quote Joan Robinson on this to the effect that, “The only thing worse than being exploited is not being exploited.”
“field workers can earn up to $18 an hour”
“Local residents largely steer clear.”
