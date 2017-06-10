Sandwichman | June 10, 2017 5:32 am



No, uh-uh, false, wrong.

Trump: I’m ’100 percent’ willing to testify under oath — The Hill-2 hours ago

Trump: I’m willing to testify under oath about Comey claims — CNN-3 hours ago

Trump willing to testify to counter Comey under oath — Talk Media News-35 minutes ago

Trump Says He’d Testify Under Oath About Comey — Featured-The Atlantic-2 hours ago

Donald Trump did not say he was one hundred percent willing to testify under oath. He replied to a question about testifying with a word salad of obfuscation that contained the phrases “one hundred percent” and “under oath” but did not connect the two in any coherent way. Read the eff’in’ transcript:

Trump’s “one-hundred percent” is free floating. His two uses of the phrase “under oath” indicate that a misinterpretation or pretended misinterpretation of the question as being whether he asked Comey to pledge his loyalty under oath. So his “one hundred percent” is simply a one hundred percent denial that he demanded that Comey pledge allegiance to him under oath. There is no commitment in the exchange to testify under oath.

Of course, even if Trump had committed one hundred percent to testifying under oath, there would be no way to compel him to honor his commitment and he almost certainly would not do so.

Trump will not testify under oath and he will not release his tax returns.