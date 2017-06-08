Dan Crawford | June 8, 2017 12:44 pm



Lifted from Robert’s Stochastic Thoughts:

COTTON: “Do you believe Donald Trump colluded with Russia?” COMEY: “It’s a question I don’t think I should answer in open session.” Sen Cotton has a degree from Harvard Law where they didn’t teach him to never ask a question unless he knows how the witness will answer. I dn’t think Comey is going to tell the committee in closed session that he knows of no evidence that Trump colluded. I am confident enough that if I were a reporter I would be tempted to fudge a scoop with a made up source. But you aren’t supposed to report that something was said in closed session before the closed session starts. I know, that’s why I am waiting to hit the publish key. Damnit I flinched.