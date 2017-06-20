run75441 | June 20, 2017 8:02 pm



I am always curious about why certain people make it a mission to get rid of things. I think it truly is about Addison Mitchell McConnell trying to erase the accomplishments of what the first black President Barack Obama did as the president. I did some rather easy digging and pulled up Wikipedia. here is what they said about Mitch.

As a youth, Addison (Mitch) McConnell overcame polio. He received “government-provided healthcare” in Warm Springs saving him from being disabled for the rest of his life.” Addison Mitchell McConnell

Given that you Senator McConnell received government-provided healthcare during your youth which saved you from being disabled, why do you feel the need to strip 24 million people of their healthcare? This healthcare may save their lives also.

Paul Ryan benefited from government survivor benefits which allowed him to go to college.