Mitch McConnell, Healthcare, and the ACA
I am always curious about why certain people make it a mission to get rid of things. I think it truly is about Addison Mitchell McConnell trying to erase the accomplishments of what the first black President Barack Obama did as the president. I did some rather easy digging and pulled up Wikipedia. here is what they said about Mitch.
As a youth, Addison (Mitch) McConnell overcame polio. He received “government-provided healthcare” in Warm Springs saving him from being disabled for the rest of his life.” Addison Mitchell McConnell
Given that you Senator McConnell received government-provided healthcare during your youth which saved you from being disabled, why do you feel the need to strip 24 million people of their healthcare? This healthcare may save their lives also.
Paul Ryan benefited from government survivor benefits which allowed him to go to college.
They have a convenient memory which allows them to think they did it all on their own, and all the others are just moochers. Let’s face it, they did work hard, and they got “results” so they attribute other people’s failures to a lack of will. They never see their unique good luck in being born into the right family, the right community, meeting the right people, because they truly believe in their own total self-manufacture, springing full-formed from their own heads
Carol:
All valid points and I wish you would spread this around. We need to turn the heat up on Mitch McConnell
Republicans are all special snowflakes. They deserve all the goodies they get, and more, unlike everyone else.
As was famously observed about GHW Bush, he was born on third base and thought he’d hit a triple. Ann Richards, I think.Post Comment