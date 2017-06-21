Men, Woman, Cooperation and the Gender Pay Gap
Here is a working paper by Leonie Gerhards and Michael Kosfeld entitled I (Don’t) Like You! But Who Cares? Gender Differences in Same Sex and Mixed Sex Teams. The abstract reads as follows:
We study the effect of likability on female and male team behavior in a lab experiment. Extending a two-player public goods game and a minimum effort game by an additional pre-play stage that informs team members about their mutual likability we find that female teams lower their contribution to the public good in case of low likability, while male teams achieve high levels of cooperation irrespective of the level of mutual likability. In mixed sex teams, both females’ and males’ contributions depend on mutual likability. Similar results are found in the minimum effort game. Our results offer a new perspective on gender differences in labor market outcomes: mutual dislikability impedes team behavior, except in all-male teams.
Aside from that, the paper seems interesting though I should be fair and note I only had time to skim it. Still, if the paper holds up, it requires an explanation.
The first thing to note is that the paper deals with perceived likability rather than actual likability, and the measures come from how participants in the experiment rate photographs of other participants. However, these measures seem to be reasonably stable – an individual rated as likable by one person tends to be rated as likable by others.
Beyond this, we get to a very non-PC explanation for the results the authors found: men and women are said to approach social interactions differently. One often hears that men are more insensitive or otherwise don’t observe social cues the same way women do. There is also some evidence from biology that “males are predisposed to be more ready than females to repair their relationship.” Put another way – it would seem that in a group of people, men are less likely to have friction with others than are women. Two individuals who “get over it” are more likely to successfully cooperate than two individuals who maintain animosity toward each other. And even if only one person is unable to “get over it” that will negatively impact the team performance.
If this result replicates, and if it translates outside a lab environment, it may imply something about the gender pay gap. Playing well with others – coworkers, customers, and other third parties – is an important though often unstated part of every job.
As a sort of aside… I remember once watching a comedy sketch in which the comedian (sorry, I cannot remember who) talked about how, if two women found themselves at a party wearing the same outfits, they’d spend the rest of the rest of the party avoiding each other. On the other hand, according to the comedian, each of two men wearing the same outfit at a party, upon spotting each other would have a new best friend.
Critique:
1, extremely small n
2. who the hell were the participants? college students barely out of adolescence or people actually working in a mixed gender atmosphere?
3. see the combination of 1 and 2
More critique: how do you analyze pay gap based on this? It’s pretty much of a stretch.
Oh good heavns, Mike, you have really stepped into it this time. This working paper goes against a vast literature on male versus female tendencies to cooperate that finds females out-cooperating males all over the place in lots of settings and groups, with a few minor caveats at most. Your generalized summary is just waaaaay off.
I am not going to list the whole lit, which is huge, but there are classic papers in the Economic Journal by Catherine Eckel and Philip J. Grossman and in1999 in the American Economic Review by Nancy Buchan and Rachel Croson, both of these very heavily cited that play into this. A recent more minor paper but more to the point appeared in 2013 in PLOS by Molina, Gimenex-Natal, Cuesta, Gracia-Lazaro, Morena, Sanchez, “Gender difference in cooperation: Experimental evidence on high school students,” htatp://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?-10.1371/journal.pons.9083.00 . I could add a lot more, but you need to realize that at best you have highlighted a possible minor wrinkle on a more general finding that women are for more likely to cooperate than men.
Eckel and Grossman was published in 1998 and Buchan and Croson in 1999. There are caveats, and this WP you have found may have found a few, but you went way overboard on what you took from it, if is indeed not a flawed paper. Note that it has not been published, and not all experimental studies are found to have been sufficiently well done to get published. I say that as someone who has been editing journals that publish lots of experimental papers for a good decade and a half.Post Comment