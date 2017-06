Robert Waldmann | June 26, 2017 4:22 pm



WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Budget Office sees 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health bill.

Toher Spiro appears to be snipping and tweeting the key bits of the CBO report

Premiums for a 64-year old with middle income go from $6,800 under ACA to $20,500 under BCRA

Deductibles for plans eligible for tax credits go from $3,600 under ACA to $6,000 under BCRA

death spiral

open thread.